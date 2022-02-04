Tyrell steps down after 17 years on school board

Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee Mary Tyrrell will not seek reelection after more than 17 years of public service.

Tyrrell said stepping away from serving on the school board was not an easy decision, but she felt satisfied with the school district’s progress during her tenure.

“It’s hard. It really is hard. I’ll miss it ... I’m proud of our district, where it’s gone and where it’s going. That is credit to the leadership we’ve been able to come up with,” Tyrrell said.

Fellow Board of Education Trustee Michelle Peterson will run for reelection this April as part of a six-person race including: Cameron Police Department Officer Shawna Conley, political newcomers John Oaks, Thomas Bonderer and Andrea “Andi” Lockridge as well as Cameron business leader Staci Earley.