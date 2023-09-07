Undefeated Cameron faces undefeated St. Pius X Friday

With both teams heading into Friday’s Midland Empire Conference opener undefeated, Cameron High School coach Wes Bell believes St. Pius X will be the Dragons’ toughest test this season.

Despite mauling the Southeast Kansas City Knights 55-14 last Friday, Bell refuses to let his undefeated record make his team complacent as they prepare to take on the Warriors.

“They have really good players. They’re well coached. They’re well coached on both sides of the ball - all three phases. It will be a challenge for us,” Bell said.

Cameron comes into Friday’s game with a full head of steam after outscoring their previous two opponents 75-21. After knocking off Lincoln Prep to open the season, the Dragons did not slow down last Friday while pummeling SEKC - jumping out to a 41-6 lead by halftime.

Cameron junior running back Gage Jones accounted for nearly a fourth of the Dragons’ 386 yards of total offense with 105 rushing yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to end the starters’ night early, but senior quarterback/defensive back Alec Leazenby had an all-around evening for the ages. Leazenby had two rushing TDs, averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt with 48 total rushing yards, netting multiple successful onside kicks, racking up 2.5 tackles on defense, as well as averaging 40 yards per punt and even added an extra point in the winning effort.

“I just do what the coaches ask me to do. Whatever I need to do to help the team win, I’ll step up and do it,” Leazenby said.

Defensively, the Dragons nearly pitched a shutout. Aside from a blown coverage, the Cameron’s starters nearly kept SEKC off the board. Akin to his offensive contributions, Jones quietly racked up a team-leading 4.5 tackles, but Cayden Fletcher was not far behind with 3.5.

“We expected a shutout, but we didn’t exactly get that. We’ll fix it. The defense is working hard,” Fletcher said.

With the Warriors coming in Friday having bested St. Michael the Archangel 59-21 and Pembroke Hill 48-6, the Dragons will have their hands full once they kickoff at 7 p.m.

