University of Missouri Dean's List Spring 2024

Thu, 06/13/2024 - 8:18am admin
Contributed, University of Missouri

The University of Missouri maintains a reputation of excellence and setting high standards for academics. And Tigers rise to the occasion. This spring, 10,491 undergraduate students earned a spot on the dean’s list, exemplifying determination, drive and success.

Congratulations to Carson Mikae Eshenroder, Senior; Brianna Louise Filley, Senior, Arts & Science; Thomas Benton Robinson, Sophomore, Agr-Food & Nat Resources; Jada L Rowe, Senior, Engineering; and Claire Lorraine Wenck, Sophomore, Business, of Cameron, on making the dean’s list.

