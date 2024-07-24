Update on CHS Gym Reconstruction

Cameron High School determined at the close of the school year that it was time to refurbish the gym and open up its floors to the public as a fundraiser. July has arrived, and things are moving forward. The bleachers and the gym’s flooring have both been torn out and removed. After the gym’s uneven spots were repaired and the floors were ground smooth, the plywood installation process started. The procedure of installing maple floors in the gym will start when the plywood is placed over the floors. “Essentially this process will still be about a 3–4-week process for them to finish the floor,” says Superintendent Matt Robinson.