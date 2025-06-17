updated: City can assume control of 3rd Street Buildings---Reed-Hibler in control for now

UPDATED AS OF 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY

The City of Cameron can take legal control of the Third Street Buildings under documents signed by the City, Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, and the Historical Preservation Society.

However, Interim City Manager Dan Miller states that Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler remains in control as the demolition phase begins.

“The City can assume control if it wants to.” Miller said. “But we don’t want to commit a dollar of taxpayer money if we don’t have to.”

What that means is that Reed-Hibler is still the owner, and is in the “secure financing” phase to complete demolition, having secured a Demolition permit from the City, and contracting Derrick Fee/Red Rock of Kidder to complete the work, potentially starting as early as July 1.

Under the 2021 Redevelopment and Restoration agreement by and between the City of Cameron, and Historical Preservation Society of Cameron, MO, Inc., in June of 2021, and then "assigned" to Cameron resident and Gina Reed-Hibler in an October 2024 sale, the City has received "fee simple ownership" of the Buildings to the City for $10". constituting, according to the original City-HPS contract, the termination of the original agreement when the clock on the project ran out on June 6, 2025.

In a letter directed both to Reed-Hibler and HPS by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran, attached in PDF form below, Corcoran writes:

paragraph 1---"This letter is sent to serve as notice of default and a demand to comply with the terms of the Redevelopment and Restoration Agreement ("the "Agreement") by and between the City of Cameron, Missouri (The "City") and Historical Preservation Socfiety of Cameron, Mo, Inc ("HPS")regarding the transfer of certain property referred to as the Buildings in the Agreement. Specifically, it is demanded that HPS (as the original party to the Agreement) and Ms. Hibler (as the successor in interest to HPS) execute the Assignment and Assumption Agreement enclosed (which was dated October 23, 2024) enclosed with this letter...

paragraph 2---"Under the Agreement, HPS's ownership of the Buildings was subject to and limited by the requirement that HPS transfer ownership of the Buildings to the City if HPS was unsuccessful in redeveloping or restoring the buildings within five years of the execution of the Agreement. (See Section 1 of Redevelopment and Restoration document). Additionally, while the Agreement contemplated HPS partnering with third-parties regarding the redevelopment and restoration of the Buildings, transfer of ownership of the Buildings---without the City's approval---was not contemplated, and doing so would expressly violate or make the aforementioned five-year transfer requirement of no legal effect."

paragraph 3---"To resolve this matter, the City demands that HPS and Ms. Hibler execute and return to the City the enclosed Assignment and Assumption Agreement to the City within (7) days of the date of this letter. Failure to comply with this demand will necessitate the City utilizing all legal and equitable remedies available to the City, including, but not limited to, requesting specific performance of the terms of the agreement."

So what does this mean?

1) Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, and HPS, the original signatory to the Agreement both signed the Assignment and Assumption Agreement. By the introduction of the default letter from Corcoran, Section 1 of the original Agreement said, "...Should Historical Society (or by extension Reed-Hibler) be unsuccessful in redeveloping or restoring the Buildings within the aforementioned five years, Historical Society shall transfer fee simple ownership of the Buildings to the City for $10. The transfer of the Buildings to the City shall constitute the termination of the Agreement."

We believe this series of actions to have been completed in the last week and culminated in the Executive Session of the Council meeting on June 16. The City can now assume "control" of the Third Street Buildings, should Reed-Hibler be unable to secure the financing to complete demolition.

Paragraph two of the letter introduced a component we hinted at last week, that something about the transfer of ownership between HPS and Reed-Hibler might have been improper at the least, if not illegal (which, per the language, does not suggest is the case here). What Corcoran references is that while the City envisioned HPS possibly working with private investors, or grant providers, it did not anticipate that when HPS announced to the Council in 2024 that it intended to drop the needed insurance in the buildings, that it would be sold to a third-party, private individual, in Reed-Hibler.

Our assessment of the inclusion of this in the letter creates some interesting legal questions we'll study in later articles on the subject. What we do know, is that in the interim of HPS notification to the City that they would be dropping the insurance, thus "fee simple titling" of the Building to the City, City Manager Steve Rasmussen intervened, offering help to HPS in finding a potential buyer. While we can't release that document at this time, we can say that HPS moved forward with the sale to Reed-Hibler upon the encouragement of Rasmussen to both parties, and assistance to Reed-Hibler in obtaining insurance with his backing after the sale. Corcoran's letter suggests that HPS transferring the Buildings to Reed-Hibler is something like signing a lease on an apartment or house, then subletting the property to a third party.

This places the City's assertion and interpretation of the Agreement in conflict with the actions of the City Manager.

The other complication of "where we are" now is that Reed-Hibler presented a signed and paid Demolition Permit to City officials, and has indicated verbally that the contractor she has lined up could start the removal of asbestos from the Buildings as soon as July 1, with the possibility that demolition, optimistically, could be completed before August 1. Council members indicate that while that would be highly desirable, it might be more realistic to consider the end of summer a better target date.

For now, it appears Reed-Hibler will still "guide the ship" as a private citizen in seeking to finance demolition and its associated costs. The City already has assistance in pursuing outside grants, similar to the 80% grant committed to the removal of 112 East Third, with hopes that it can be applied to the project.

Reed-Hibler told City officials that she is in the process of securing financing to put towards the costs of demolition and removal. To the C-O's knowledge, no written contract with the contractor, and no bid estimate was provided to City Officials as of Monday night, but the June 16 Demolition Permit presented to the City lists Derrick Fee/Red Rock of Kidder as the contractor on the project.

The C-O has been interested in the inclusion of HPS in the culminating paperwork. The logical "box-checking" of including HPS as the original signatory to the Agreement, along with Reed-Hibler makes sense in any discussion of "line of succession" of ownership issues. The assertion that HPS could not technically sell the property to Reed-Hibler without voiding the contract could be a source of legal inquiry. Does Reed-Hibler have any claim against HPS for her sale amount of $8,000 or her investment of $15,000 plus in estimates and studies on the feasibility of restoration? Can HPS be held liable when it holds an official City document from the City Manager encouraging them to find a buyer and offering help? Can Reed-Hibler potentially say that with the City's encouragement, support, and actual assistance, she moved forward with the sale, assumed the liability, only to be told now that perhaps the sale never should have occurred in the first place? Does that provide her a way of escape?

Keep in mind that City Manager Rasmussen was involved in supporting the HPS in selling, supporting Reed-Hibler in buying, and then intervening recently following the offer from Mark Dotson to buy the building for $8,000 from Hibler and commit mid-six figures to the demolition of the properties. Dotson said that Rasmussen's involvement led to him stepping away from pursuing the deal.

Already questioned on this topic, HPS President Robert Quick and Treasurer Dan Cupersmith have told the C-O that if Reed-Hibler asks for her money back, they don't intend to pay. Questioned a week ago on whether or not they knew of anything that could be construed as improper or illegal about the sale of the buildings to Reed-Hibler, they indicated no knowledge of that, although they received the same letter sent to Reed-Hibler dated June 6, asserting from paragraph two above, that a third-party sale should have legally voided the Agreement.

Those are points of inquiry the C-O will pursue.

In the final analysis, the next stage is quite important. Getting assets in place to take down the buildings is a scheduling matter, and as stated previously, it will be less costly in the demo process if Reed-Hibler as a private individual, "Makes the contract" with the provider, rather than the City, who would be required to put out for bids and pay prevailing wage on the work. It is our understanding from speaking with City Officials that if Reed-Hibler cannot pay for the demolition cost, the City would do so, and then apply a lien to her properties to prohibit their sale until the City is paid back for the work.

In the interim, were an outside individual literally to allow "the dust to settle" and come in to offer to buy the property, it would literally be a fire sale walk-away. It seems difficult to see a scenario where the City, and taxpayers walk away unscathed.

We'll keep you informed.