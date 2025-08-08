URGENT AND IMPORTANT: 3rd Street Buildings Deemed Dangerous

The City of Cameron has stepped in on the 200 block of Third Street buildings, and informed the owner, Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, that the buildings "reasonably appears that this building or structures is an immediate danger to the health, welfare, or safety of persons thereabout or therein due to dangerous and unsafe structures."

That statement, part of a Notice of Emergency Condition(shown with this story) have been posted on the barricades in front of the buildings by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

The statement goes on to state, as follows: "Five days after the posting of this notice, the City Manager has the right to vacate, repair, or demolish this property in accordance with Section 3-176 of the Cameron City Code. The costs for such action are detailed by section 3-172 of the Cameron City Code and other applicable law."

It is signed by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

Miller presented Reed-Hibler with a letter Thursday afternoon informing her of the actions to be taken by the City to force the anticipated demolition action. The Citizen-Observer learned of this action late Thursday afternoon, then contacted Reed-Hibler with a request for comment.

She responded: As of 10 pm on Thursday, August 7, 2025: The removal of the asbestos in the roof of the easternmost building caused that building to become more unstable. I was notified of this by Interim CM Dan Miller at 1:30 pm while I was still at work. I finished my shift at work and looked at the building. It does seem to be leaning more than it did yesterday. I look at the buildings nearly every day. I sent messages to all the neighboring building owners and tenants that I could and talked several times to Officer Proctor and Interim CM Dan Miller. I just looked at the building again at 9:30 pm and it is the same at that moment. I'll be talking to Chief O'Donnell, Chief of Police, and Building Inspector Shaw tomorrow morning. Decisions will be made then as to what happens next. I would appreciate in the interest of safety that all persons stay at least 100 feet away from the buildings going forward. That is not an official demand at this time, but a request and warning from me personally. I will let you know what other measures for safety need to be taken as soon as I know myself. I will cooperate fully with the City of Cameron, as I have since taking possession of the buildings on October 23, 2024.

Gina Reed Hibler

The notification as to the shifting of the easternmost building in the block is a troubling development, and one that citizens going back and forth downtown need to take to heart.

Reed-Hibler added in an additional email the following:

"It appears that I have been moved to 'Plan D" on my original plan." The plan, attached to this article, explained: