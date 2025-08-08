Home / Home

URGENT AND IMPORTANT: 3rd Street Buildings Deemed Dangerous

Fri, 08/08/2025 - 7:21am admin
By: 
Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer
"I would appreciate in the interest of safety that all persons stay at least 100 feet away from the buildings going forward. That is not an official demand at this time, but a request and warning from me personally. I will let you know what other measures for safety need to be taken as soon as I know myself. I will cooperate fully with the City of Cameron, as I have since taking possession of the buildings on October 23, 2024. " ---Gina Reed-Hibler

The City of Cameron has stepped in on the 200 block of Third Street buildings, and informed the owner, Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, that the buildings "reasonably appears that this building or structures is an immediate danger to the health, welfare, or safety of persons thereabout or therein due to dangerous and unsafe structures."

That statement, part of a Notice of Emergency Condition(shown with this story) have been posted on the barricades in front of the buildings by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

The statement goes on to state, as follows:  "Five days after the posting of this notice, the City Manager has the right to vacate, repair, or demolish this property in accordance with Section 3-176 of the Cameron City Code.  The costs for such action are detailed by section 3-172 of the Cameron City Code and other applicable law."

It is signed by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

Miller presented Reed-Hibler with a letter Thursday afternoon informing her of the actions to be taken by the City to force the anticipated demolition action.  The Citizen-Observer learned of this action late Thursday afternoon, then contacted Reed-Hibler with a request for comment.

She responded:  As of 10 pm on Thursday, August 7, 2025: The removal of the asbestos in the roof of the easternmost building caused that building to become more unstable. I was notified of this by Interim CM Dan Miller at 1:30 pm while I was still at work. I finished my shift at work and looked at the building. It does seem to be leaning more than it did yesterday. I look at the buildings nearly every day.  I sent messages to all the neighboring building owners and tenants that I could and talked several times to Officer Proctor and Interim CM Dan Miller. I just looked at the building again at 9:30 pm and it is the same at that moment. I'll be talking to Chief O'Donnell, Chief of Police,  and Building Inspector Shaw tomorrow morning. Decisions will be made then as to what happens next. I would appreciate in the interest of safety that all persons stay at least 100 feet away from the buildings going forward. That is not an official demand at this time, but a request and warning from me personally. I will let you know what other measures for safety need to be taken as soon as I know myself. I will cooperate fully with the City of Cameron, as I have since taking possession of the buildings on October 23, 2024. 

 
Gina Reed Hibler
 
The notification as to the shifting of the easternmost building in the block is a troubling development, and one that citizens going back and forth downtown need to take to heart.  
Reed-Hibler added in an additional email the following:
"It appears that I have been moved to 'Plan D" on my original plan."  The plan, attached to this article, explained:
Plan D: no one will finance, no one will invest, the timeline on the project will run out on May 5,
and I will ask the City of Cameron to demolish the buildings and put a lien on them until I can
sell my real estate and pay the lien. I will rent the spaces to pop-up businesses and food trucks
while I list the lots for sale. If I cannot work out a payment plan with the city, I will sell my rental
houses to make the payment.
 
This indicates that Reed-Hibler intends to turn over the properties to the City for demolition, with the intent for the City to complete the work of demolition, for her to retain ownership, and pay off the resulting lien on her properties for incurring the expense.
That she has triggered this option on her plan suggests that the financing sought to pay the tab for the demolition and removal has not been procured at this time.
How that will all work out will need to be hashed out in the next few days, but the immediate and urgent condition of the properties suggests that a building collapse is more likely today than it was yesterday.
This is a developing story, and we will obtain comments from City Officials later this morning.
In the meantime, downtown businesspeople and patrons should avoid the southern portion of the 200 block of Third Street as well as the westernmost street adjacent to the properties.
 

 

 

PDF icon Reed-Hibler's Plan.pdf

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media