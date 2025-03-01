URGENT NOTICE: Search for Aquatic Center Pool Staff is Urgent

Hiring is underway, and a top priority for the City of Cameron in staffing lifeguard, Pool Manager and Assistant Manager positions at the Cameron Aquatic Center, slated to open June 1.

It’s not just a priority…It’s an urgent matter at this point, which, without some increased and significant interest very soon, could jeopardize the Pool’s opening at all.

Seven applicants for lifeguard positions had been received as of Friday, February 28. Between sixteen and twenty more are needed.

City Manager Steve Rasmussen and Parks and Reservoirs Superintendent Ira Sloan have been promoting the open positions in both local and area schools. Mayor Becky Curtis has become involved in working to recruit mature, capable “leaders” who can manage staff, arrange schedules, implement safety and discipline procedures at the pool and complete a tough process.

Being the “hands” of a City Council decision and direction to City Staff to take over in-house control of the Pool by the City, City staff have gamely leaned into the directive and feel they have handled the concessions side of the operation with significant interest.after several years of management by outside firms, most recently Midwest Pool Management.

But the lion’s share of the staff needs come down to 15 through 20-year olds who are thinking more about finishing up sports seasons, the spring play, and Prom before committing themselves to a summer job.

Pay for the positions as $15 per hour for lifeguards, $18 per hour for an assistant pool manager and $20 per hour for a pool manager. The “job” consists of a 59-day schedule with the pool open regular hours.

Twenty-seven total lifeguards are needed, and 15-total staff on any given day at the pool, with 10-guards required to be in chairs and on the deck at any given time, with three managers including a designated head lifeguard, and two additional lifeguards to rotate in for breaks and when their colleague lifeguards can’t work a full shift.

“The head lifeguard is an important position.” said Sloan. “That person is a quarterback capable of leading younger and less experienced lifeguards, and under direction of management staff.”

“We know kids have a lot going on with sports camps, church camps, music camps and all manner of activities.”Said Sloan. “Our youngest guards can only work until 7 PM at night until June 1, and 40-hours spread out over six days.”

While they can pick up additional hours after June 1, up to 9-PM at night, those restrictions may mean that the pool can’t cover shallow end, deep end and the water slide for all of every day, or even some days at all. If enough conflicts emerge, the pool can’t open at all on that day.

The complication adding to this is the requirement of the City’s Insurance carrier that pool staff must complete a Friday through Sunday training with Ellis and Associates, a lifeguard training enterprise that teaches techniques, protocols, and procedures for the pool.

The training dates are March 7-9, March 28-30, April 11-13, April 25-27 and May 9-10. One of those weekend dates is Cameron’s prom.

April 27 is an important “drop dead” date, so breathe deeply when you read this.

“We need to have 25-30 lifeguards to open, plus the two managers by April 27.” Sloan said.”If we don’t have those numbers committed and signed up for and completing training, we cannot open and be fully functional with fifteen lifeguards and a pool manager.”

“We need 30 to cover all the operational needs.” Sloan concluded.

Given that this decision by the Council came down in January, it severely shortened the time frame to get up and going, identify all the necessary steps, train people(In this case, Sloan) to handle the chemicals and then getting the help of the original contractors of the pool to help with start-up and shut-down at the end of the year.

The Cameron Park Board’s litigation against the City, centered around the management of the Pool has proceeded on a track parallel to the work of the City in staffing, but Sloan and Rasmussen could not wait for decisions on that to move forward.

“We’ve been given this task to get the pool up and running, and that’s what we intend to do.”said Sloan.

For applications, interested individuals can go to the www.cameronmo.com website of the City of Cameron. They can contact Sloan in person on the second floor of the Bank Midwesdt building, or email Sloan at isloan@cameronmo.com .

For phone contact, call (816) 632-2177.

The clock is running…time for all hands on deck.