USA 250: The American Experiment

“What’s the vote stand at?” said Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island, still working to button the flap of his trousers after an emergency trip to the tavern near the Pennsylvania Statehouse.

It seems that rum just runs right through you.

“The vote is at 6-6,” replied Charles Thomson, secretary to the Second Continental Congress.

“So it’s up to me, is it?” Hopkins said.

The question before the Second Continental Congress was whether to establish a “Committee of the Whole” in order to discuss Richard Henry Lee’s Virginia resolution that the 13 British Colonies should separate from the British Crown.

“Well, I’ll tell ya…” Hopkins said, relishing in a rare moment where the spotlight of the Congress’s work moved from Adams and Franklin, Dickinson and Rutledge, to the pipe-smoking, rum-guzzling farmer from Rhode Island.

“In all my years, I’ve never yet heard of an idea that was so dangerous that it couldn’t be talked about.” Hopkins said.” So hell yes, I’m an Aye.”

With that, John Hancock of Massachusetts declared the aforementioned “Committee of the Whole,” which included the entire Congress, and discussion began on the issue.

Members of the Congress bandied about their old concerns, Adams that Massachusetts was at war, Rutledge that Massachusetts’ problem was not necessarily South Carolina’s, and Dickinson’s that Adams was an agitator…an irritant…and a traitor.

The two men, canes in hand, nearly came to blows, and needed to be separated by the sound of a musket fired into the Independence Hall Ceiling by Colonel Thomas McKean, a Scottish immigrant much in the camp of those seeking independence.

As the discussion continued, and the voices raised to a pitch and loudness heard out in the streets of Philadelphia, President Hancock, himself an advocate of independence but a man of intelligence and integrity, dropped a bomb.

“It has to be unanimous,” Hancock said, to the shock of the independence faction and delight of the loyalists. “Don’t you see, if we don’t unanimously consent to this together, you will put colony versus colony and brother versus brother.”

“John, you’ve sunk us,” Adams cried out, as Franklin sought to keep him from exploding out of his chair. “It will never be unanimous.”

Rutledge and Dickinson immediately called the question. Chaos erupted.

And then Franklin, the consummate politician, diplomat, and…admit it, conniver, threw the Congress a curveball, as he could spitball with the best of them.

“We need to have some kind of statement that explains this,” Franklin said.

Adams picked up on it, joining Franklin in making it up as they went, in part to buy time, and in part to unleash genius.

“But why?” said the detractors, “why is this important?”

It was then that Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, known as an ingenious writer, philosopher and inventor, too long away from his wife in Philadelphia, who had his bags packed to head home to his wife at Monticello, spoke, breaking a long string of almost disinterested daydreaming, but with one ear, and a Tony Stark, Elon Musk level brain always working.

“To explain our thinking in terms so clear and easily understandable as to receive their assent”, Jefferson said, referring to the people in the “their” context.

There was silence in the room. No one argued against it.

Hancock was quick to pick up on this, and Franklin and Adams ran with it.

Hancock called for the formation of a “Declaration Committee” and on it, included Franklin, Adams, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, and Robert Livingston of New York. Jefferson was chosen when Lee, initially tabbed, explained that he had been named the Governor of Virginia and was headed home.

Hancock named Jefferson because of his belief that a Virginian needed to be a part of the committee.

Jefferson complained loudly that he was headed home to his wife. Hancock called for a voice vote over Jefferson’s loud protestations, got a unanimous response, and adjourned the session, giving the Committee three weeks to do their work.

The Musical “1776” so brilliantly, if creatively, explains this process.

The dance between the men to be the writer of the document began. Adams said no. Franklin said no. Livingston had a child on the way, and Sherman admitted he was not a writer.

Finally, they turned to Jefferson.

“You’re widely acknowledged as the best writer in Congress, even better than me” Adams said, choking a bit on the words, but the truth was the truth.

Jefferson stood an imposing six feet three. Adams was five feet two. Adams was 41, Jefferson the second youngest man in Congress at 34 years of age. Jefferson said,” How will you make me?”

“BY…physical force,” Adams said. Franklin intervened again.

Though homesick for his wife, Jefferson finally gave in. He secluded himself in his upstairs flat, his rolling desk chair with his own invention of a writing surface that was mobile and moveable.

And went to work.

It went badly for a week or so. No motivation. No inspiration. And a libido renowned in the Congress for being insatiable.

Piles of paper grew taller and taller. Jefferson was blocked completely. Adams and Franklin frequently loitered at the bottom of the steps to his apartment, and then Franklin made perhaps the most important move in the entire process.

He sent to Virginia for Martha Jefferson to come to her husband in Philadelphia.

Her arrival was a game-changer. She charmed everyone she met, and Adams and Franklin conveyed her to the apartment to rescue her broken, despondent husband.

Adams and Franklin stood in the room for a moment or two as the Jeffersons embraced in the middle of the room, and Franklin nudged Adams out of the room and down the stairs.

“How…?”stammered an incredulous Adams. “How did you get her here?”

“It doesn’t matter, but I figured out that in order for us to get what we need, he needed to get what he needed.”

Two days later, Martha emerged.

“Two whole days?” Adams exclaimed in open-mouthed shock. “Good God…”

As she gracefully passed the two blubbering Founders of the Nation, they looked up to see a hand emerge from the room, and a document slowly drop from the second floor to them in the alleyway.

After a few cursory moments of reviewing it, they looked back at the door to see Martha Jefferson re-enter, to see Jefferson’s hand wave “goodbye” and for the young spouses to disappear for another two days.

“Oh, Good God…”Adams explained, looking again over Franklin’s smiling face, reading the first few words.

“My God,” Franklin said.” It’s a masterpiece.”

And the stage was set.

It took Stephen Hopkins to get the conversation started, John Hancock to set the stakes, and Martha Jefferson to refocus her husband on the task at hand. Without these three, independence would have never happened.

NEXT: “I would have thought the work spoke for itself…”