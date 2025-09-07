USA 250: The American Experiment

God, Rights, and the American Experiment

Some of the most valuable insights in history come from scholars able to reduce complicated ideas into clear, lasting principles. In On Power, cited in last week’s discussion of the 9th Amendment, Mark Levin explains that America’s founding documents uniquely blended two traditions: the concept of “natural rights from God” and the rational framework of Enlightenment thinkers. This fusion created a nation unlike any before it.

Levin warns, however, that modern movements tug at this balance. Progressivism, he argues, seeks to strip God from the equation while retaining an ideology closer to the French Revolution than the American one. Radical Islam, by contrast, rejects Enlightenment thought altogether, anchoring itself in a rigid 7th-century interpretation of Sharia law. Both extremes, though opposite in form, deny the marriage of faith and reason that shaped the United States.

That tension emerged in real time during a recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. While considering a nominee for the State Department, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a former vice-presidential candidate and self-described Catholic, openly challenged the idea of God-given rights. Kaine warned that such a notion resembled theocratic regimes like Iran. “The statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling,” he said, insisting that rights grounded in divine authority opened the door to abuse.

His remarks drew an immediate rebuttal from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). Entering the hearing as Kaine concluded, Cruz said he “almost fell out of [his] chair” at hearing America’s founding principle described as dangerous. He quoted the Declaration of Independence—“all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights”—and reminded his colleagues that government exists to secure those rights, not to define them. Later, on social media, Cruz urged Democrats to “go back and read the words of our Founding Fathers.”

This exchange underscores an enduring struggle: what underpins our Republic, and who grants the rights we cherish? The Framers’ answer was clear. They believed rights come from God. That conviction gave legitimacy to the Revolution and shaped the Constitution. Delegates at the Constitutional Convention, though divided by denomination, overcame their reluctance to pray together and affirmed principles that became the First Amendment: no establishment of religion, but no prohibition of it either.

Examples abound. John Witherspoon, a Presbyterian minister and signer of the Declaration, secured the closing line invoking “divine Providence.” George Washington spoke often of “the Invisible Hand” guiding the nation, and the famous image of him kneeling in prayer at Valley Forge captured that conviction. Abraham Lincoln, in the midst of civil war, declared he did not hope God was on the Union’s side but prayed the Union was on His. Even John F. Kennedy, a modern Catholic president, reminded Americans that “God’s work must truly be our own.”

The principle is simple yet profound: if rights come from God, no ruler or legislature can erase them. If they come from government, they can be revoked as easily as they are granted. That is the heart of the debate between Cruz and Kaine, and the reason the issue matters far beyond one committee hearing.

Many on the political left dismiss this truth, treating the Bill of Rights as negotiable or outdated. Yet history shows that America’s resilience stems from acknowledging a higher source of justice. The events of July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania—where a near-miss could not be explained by chance alone—reminded many Americans of providence at work.

Donald Trump’s personal spiritual journey is his own, as every individual’s must be. The judgment of any soul rests with God alone. But the broader question is whether our leaders, regardless of party, will recognize that American liberty is not a human invention but a divine inheritance.

The “American Experiment” is, in truth, a continuing test. Each generation must decide whether to ground rights in government or in God. The choice determines whether liberty rests on shifting sand or on solid rock.

God has blessed this nation richly. One hopes our elected officials not only pass laws but also could pass a basic test on the Constitution before taking office. More importantly, one hopes they recall the conviction of the Founders: that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are not privileges to be distributed by government, but unalienable rights granted by the Creator Himself.