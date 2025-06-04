USA 250: The American Experiment begins next week

EDITOR’S NOTE: USA 250---The American Experiment, will be a series appearing over the next 60-issues of the Citizen-Observer, and will explore, in great detail how this unique nation came to be, the centuries of philosophy behind it, the against-the-grain nature of a “free people” and the never-ending struggle, as Ben Franklin, leaving Independence Hall following the signing of the Constitution was asked the question, “Mr. Franklin, what kind of government have you given us?”

Franklin paused, looked the woman in the eye, and said, “A Republic, Madame, if you can keep it.”

We will determine, beginning in the June 12 edition of the Citizen-Observer whether or not "keeping it" is worth the fight, as frustrating as that can sometimes be...