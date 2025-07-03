USA 250---The Declaration Was a Mission Statement

USA 250: The American Experiment

7/3/2025

The Declaration was a Mission Statement

On July 2, 1776, the 56 delegates of the 2nd Continental Congress voted unanimously to approve Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence.

It wasn’t without a lot of spasm and convulsion, and the “independence” of the state delegations was an issue in obtaining agreement on anything.

Jefferson sat silently as the other members of the Congress offered Amendments on language and syntax, silently stewing, while Adams openly boiled at how these smaller, lesser men tried to protect their colonial interests.

If you think back to your education in U.S. History, how was the Declaration presented to you? Do you believe that it set the style of government that would be followed? It did not.

What the Declaration involved was the creation of a people’s “mission statement” that outlined who we were and who we aimed to be, the philosophical foundations behind our claims, the reasons for seeking separation from the greatest Empire the world had ever seen, and then, the declaration itself, which almost word for word echoed Richard Henry Lee’s Virginia Resolution that these colonies “were, and ought to be, free and independent states."

The Declaration’s seminal paragraph beginning with “We Hold these truths to be self-evident” was preceded by another paragraph, which read:

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

Consider…

1)…to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them means essentially that the people would rise up and claim the freedoms and liberties to which God entitled them.

Jefferson’s long-held beliefs were taken from Edmund Burke, John Locke, and included a study of the English Bill of Rights and the Magna Carta.

An eminent scientist and inventor, the term “Laws of Nature” and “Nature’s God” connect Jefferson’s belief in God and in the idea that science is man’s attempt to understand God.

In this instance, Jefferson believed that God intended for man to rule himself.

The second paragraph is the most famous, oft memorized by elementary school students in places where history is still actually taught. It states:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Summary:

1) Jefferson stated that our freedoms were “self-evident”, that equality of peoples in God’s eyes did not distinguish between kings and country farmers, fishermen or towns merchants. The suggestion, unspoken, was that we are all judged by God and our labels, titles, and wrappers fall away when standing in front of the Great White Throne.

2) The God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness establish our belief as a people that life is precious, liberty, or freedom to do as we wish so long as we don’t hurt others are God-Given and can never be taken away by man. Those liberty rights would include freedom of speech, religion, assembly and form the basis of the Bill of Rights to follow which “enshrines” this most important tenet of “our mission” into the structure of our government.

3) The final statement, “the pursuit of happiness” is an important bit of phraseology. Jefferson is not suggesting we all have a right to be happy. Being happy is up to us. It does not guarantee equal outcomes to all, or apply “equity” which redistributes happiness between haves and have-nots. It only promises us equal opportunity.

Jefferson includes Locke’s “social contract” concept in saying that “Governments are constituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. He continues that when government violates that contract, that the people have the right to alter or abolish it.

That spoke to the rule of King George III in the moment, but that “principle” would come to be acted on as a Republic was formed and the people had annual, two-year and four-year “referendums” to judge whether or not their elected representatives met the moment.

To continue to make his case, Jefferson the lawyer, a graduate of William & Mary College stated the grievances against the King and the causes for the separation.

First, he called them out for taxation without representation. He challenged the King and Parliament for their failure to ensure “the rule of law” and to be accountable to the people for the laws they passed. Finally, he called out the Crown for depriving the colonists of due process, trial by jury, and the long-established rights of the people.

Jefferson’s next-to-last paragraph is a case-by-case example of “we tried to warn you” statements, and a resolution that enough was enough.

The final paragraph included:

“That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

Suing for divorce. Irreconcileable differences. And the statement, for the first time, that the colonies were the “United States of America”.

What was not included was any statement about slavery, which Jefferson had written in the initial draft as a statement that the new nation would begin by freeing slaves, and ending what the South referred to as “Their peculiar institution”.

The “Solid South” of the Carolinas, Georgia threatened to scuttle the entire document if the provisions to end slavery were included.

Jefferson finally rose from his desk when Edmund Rutledge threatened to vote “no” for South Carolina. Remember, the vote had to be unanimous.

Jefferson moved to the desk of Secretary Charles Thomson, wetted his pen, and scratched out what Rutledge referred to as “the offending passage”.

It was a purely American action. In order to secure the greatest advance, some things had to be given, pushed forward to be solved later.

The final phrase of the Declaration was the last of the 83 amendments to the document, and was offered by New Jersey pastor and delegate John Witherspoon.

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to one another our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”

What a powerful statement. The Congress said, by that language, that the new United States recognized the rights that only God could give, and undertook an endeavor that would rely on and invoke the power and blessings of the Creator in establishing the new nation.

The Declaration was our “mission statement”. It said who we were, what our foundational beliefs would be, and that we were taking a “leap of faith” to do something never done before.

To live as a nation, ruled by the will of the people, rather than by the dictates of a king or queen.

Succeed or fail. All cards and bets are on the table. All in.

The “Founders” did their part. Their signatures on the document made them all fugitives. The British Army was on the march from New York City and would soon seize Philadelphia. Many died in the war. Many lost everything they had. Many saw their families vanish without a trace.

No one paid a higher or more terrible price than they did.

But as we reflect on 249 years of this nation, think back to where it began, the complete absurdity of the entire premise, and the absolute miracle that would occur over the next seven years.