Use Tax fails in landslide, Williams, Lockridge and Earley win seats on city council, board Board of education
Wed, 04/06/2022 - 12:21am admin
By:
Jimmy Potts
In what could be considered the biggest upset of the evening, political newcomer Alexander Williams defeated Economic Development of Cameron President Mark Garges by 14 votes. Despite Garges winning the 2022 Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Mission Award Saturday, it was now enough to sway voters last Tuesday with Williams winning 334-315.
