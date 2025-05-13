T

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES

5/15/2025

Using the “Think Method” to Rebrand Cameron

When Shannon Christensen began her enthusiastic and “visionary” campaign to “rebrand Cameron”, she brought a comprehensive and organized package to the City Council.

We printed it on the web page, in full.

We watched as Christensen regaled the Council with public participation presentation after public participation presentation.

The Council even voted to go ahead with her idea and voted to accept her suggested tagline for the City: “Cameron…The Creative Crossroads of the Nation”.

She presented a logo. She discussed attitudes and mindsets towards artistic experiences in the City and created well-produced, artsy production and promotion pieces that made one think… notice the word “think” that just maybe she had something.

Slowly, her ideas began to settle on the community like dew, and as many community members started to consider what she was asking—to rebrand the entire city and all of its citizens as an “artistic community and hub,” people asked, then commented, then concluded that they really didn’t want that.

Uncle Bubba, sitting on his back deck with a cooler of Bud Lights(yes, he came back around to the “brand”), had no interest in pottery, pastels, or finger-painting. Trading in his MAGA hat for a “raspberry beret…nope, wasn’t happening.

A City Council candidate, Dr. Mark Carr, in advance of his election began to voice his opposition to the move, first centering his fire on the removal of the Third Street Buildings, and contemplating what all would be involved in such an effort…the real money, real dollar costs that would have to be accounted for from signage, to water towers, to stationary.

The presentations continued, with Christensen imploring the Council to understand that she wasn’t asking for any money, just support.

The Council’s Friendly, Cuddly Little Curmedgeonly fuzzball, John Breckenridge, in his closing comments at the end of a March Council meeting, said that he felt the Council needed to rethink what they were doing.

He wasn’t comfortable with what was being said, over and over, and with what wasn’t being said. A lot of time was being spent on this when Park Board, zoning, City Hall, the water pipeline, and finding a new city manager were occupying a lot of time.

“Rebranding Cameron” did not age like a fine wine or a whiskey. It seemed to be more like a six-week-old gallon of milk, or an open can of tuna fish left on the counter that got knocked behind the microwave.

Sentiment turned. Carr was elected to the Council, and he was vocal before his election, in its aftermath, and in the last couple of regular meetings.

“Ya got Trouble in River City…” pronounced Professor Harold Hill, who went from city to city in the “Music Man” and sold residents on the idea that he could teach their non-musical kids and community members how to become a stellar, boffo marching band.

He explained that his method was “The Think Method”.

Explained simply, He says that all the kids need to do is think about the music, and they'll eventually be able to play it.

The kicker is that “Professor Harold Hill” can't read music, let alone teach it!

He sold the community on the process, fell in love with the city librarian, and then was exposed for the charlatan that he was. When “76-Trombones” strikes up in the closing scenes of the movie, one is left to imagine if the people of the town saw what they wanted to see, to hear what they wanted to hear, or if it didn’t matter.

Harold Hill got Marian the Librarian.

Ladies and gentlemen, I believe Ms. Christensen is giving us the “Think Method” in trying to get us to swallow a rather large chicken bone, and the Council, far more accommodating with her than they need to be, is backpedaling from an easel and Bob Ross paint set in every house to two or three blocks to be designated an “arts district”.

Her “rebranding discussion time” in the May 5 Council meeting talked about using her own money, getting grants, and got into a heated argument with Carr, pointing her fire directly at him in derailing her gameplan.

This followed a previous Council Meeting where at the meeting’s end, she approached Carr at the Council table and either inadvertently or…we won’t say it, pushed the table back into Carr’s chest, demanding, “are you with me or against me?” to which Breckenridge said, “Boy, you’re quite a bulldog”, to which she replied “I am when I don’t get my way”.

Game over for me at that point.

The May 5 meeting saw Carr present five thoughts that matter and should make people think.

Rebranding a City with a brand that is not desirable or does not reflect its true nature can lead to several negative side effects, including:

1---Loss of authenticity---If the brand feels artificial or disconnected from the city’s history, culture, or identity, residents and visitors may reject it, undermining its credibility.

2---Public Backlash--- Local people may feel alienated or disrespected, leading to public criticism, protests, or social media ridicule, which can damage the City’s reputation further.

3---Economic Consequences---A poor or misleading brand can fail to attract the intended tourism, business investment, or new residents, making the rebranding effort a costly failure.

4---Confusion and Brand dilution---If the new brand contradicts established perceptions, it may create confusion among target audiences and weaken the City’s overall image.

5---Missed Opportunities--- By promoting an inaccurate image the city may fail to leverage its strengths and unique qualities that could have made it more appealing and sustainable in the long run.

Do you remember “New Coke” and how it replaced “Classic Coke”? It replaced it until it went away, and Coke just became Coke again. Do you remember how using trans girl/dude Dylan Mulvaney backfired for Bud Light in an effort to build the brand’s LGBTQ demographic?

Both things failed…miserably.

They didn’t read the room…Christensen isn’t reading this community. She brushed off the idea that Carr mentioned, saying, “If you’re going to have this district, you need to canvass the people in that area to see if they want to be a part of it.”

She wanted nothing to do with that idea. Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead and never mind what the little, unwashed people want.

She handed out one of her slickly produced handouts that targeted Carr directly, calling him out for Facebook posts, newspaper quotes, and even citing the City Code regarding the expected behavior of City Council members, alleging that she was a victim of what amounted to a smear campaign by Carr.

We will scan, copy, and print Christensen’s handout, handed to the Council in Open Session and let you judge for yourself.

From my observation, it was evidence of air coming out of the balloon of what she’d posited as her vision for the Community. The crash and burn of the Hindenburg, perhaps?

It’s what happens when you have to start explaining yourself …that’s when you start losing the audience.

“You’ll see it when you believe it…”

“You have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it..”

“If ‘ifs and buts” were candy and nuts…”

This audience, this community, is weary of rabbit holes. It’s weary of buildings that are a whiff of cricket flatulence from collapsing on Third Street, and wearier of “Unicorn Wishes and Happy Talk” Dreams.

It’s tired of “potholes that have potholes”. It’s fed up with Park Bathrooms that the City can’t open because of the vandals and squatter creeps that make a mess of it and take up residence there.

There are “green shoots” popping up through the city's moonscape. We’ll share some of them next week.

This ain’t one of ‘em.

Christensen is to be lauded for having the idea and given credit for the work she did on it. But as an area developer we talked to this week said, you have to have three things… “heart for the work, resources on your own to get it done, and the necessary skillset”.

She might have the first part, but would need others, not only not sold on the idea, but put off by its lack of realistic forethought, and how the idea’s protagonist lost her cool (at the very least) in a public meeting of the people she most needs to greenlight it.

She’s been given more than her fifteen minutes of fame. She’s accounted for the carbon footprint of a T-Rex for all the paper handouts she’s tossed in the direction of whoever would listen.

The Council is within its rights to dispel this notion once and for all and get back to real City business.