Verizon Wireless, TCC host free backpack giveaway Sunday

The Cameron Verizon Wireless Store on Walnut Street will host a backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

As part of a national event Sunday, TCC store across the country will donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children in need.

“It’s validating to be able to give back to our community and at least let parents know their kid will have a nice backpack for the school year,” said Melissa Fry, tech advisor for TCC.

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.