VETERANS VOICE: Dick Williams

Dick Williams of Lathrop spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy. He joined in November of 1957. His basic training was in San Diego. He served on 9 different ships during his career.

Dick’s first deployment was on the USS Helena, a Brooklyn-class destroyer. The Brooklyn-class destroyers were built to counter the Japanese Mogami-class destroyer. The Helena has been struck by a torpedo at Pearl Harbor, but was repaired and returned to duty.

While Dick served on the Helena, their tour of duty was to the Far East with stops in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. They returned to southern California and Dick was transferred to the USS Cimarron, an oil tanker. The Cimarron sailed back toward the Far East, but en-route lost its steering. It made its way to Japan for repairs. Dick was amazed at how rapidly the Japanese workers heated the rivets, removed them, and hammered in new ones.

Sailors had rotated duty at night on security watch. One of their duties was to take “soundings” on the fuel storage tanks. One night Dick discovered a missing plug on a tank holding JP5 (used for missiles). Dick improvised a plug and used a sledgehammer to seal the hole. The warrant officer praised Dick for his quick thinking.

During the Cimarron’s time in the Philippines, personnel from the ship was involved in fire-fighting, building schools, and otherwise providing aid to the local people.

Next Dick was assigned to the USS Hector, a repair ship. They were stationed at Long Beach (CA) where they repaired Navy ships. They were stationed near a main Naval Arsenal at Seal Beach which carries the entire range of weapons including nuclear missiles.

Once Dick achieved the level of Chief Petty Officer he commented that he received “less static” from officers. He was good at what he did and the officers knew that.

Dick also served on the USS Platte, an oiler. Loaded with Oil, Aviation Gas, and JP5 fuel, he said it was like “riding on a bomb”. At one point they were operating in the Gulf of Tonkin refueling other ships and could see live fire inland from artillery and bomb drops. Although at a safe distance, they all realized what could happen if they were hit.

His next ship was the USS Markab which had been a destroyer tender and was refitted as a repair ship. Navy ships suffer damage from time to time and there is always a need for major maintenance. Dick had two main duties in the Navy. He attended Welding School and worked as a welder. His other duty was on-ship firefighting. As a Chief Petty Officer, he trained firefighters on handling on-board fires.

Fires at sea where major concerns, and different types of fires require different approaches. The firefighters conducted regular training exercises enabling the men to know exactly what to do in a fire situation so that their actions become automatic.

Dick’s worst experience as a firefighter involved a fire in the shaft area near the bottom of the ship. Dick was the first on scene. His breathing apparatus developed a leak and he was inhaling smoke, unable to get his breath. As he was climbing the ladder to escape the area he ran into another firefighter coming down. Dick said that in his urgency to escape he “pushed” the other man “upwards”.

This, and other firefighting incidents remain a cause of nightmares and is a major cause of his PTSD. He said being caught below deck in a fire situation where smoke has no escape route is a major concern for all sailors.

Dick’s best memory was as a Chief Petty Officer teaching fire-fighting techniques to younger sailors. They operated largely independently with little “interference” from officers.

But, overall, Dick enjoyed his years in the Navy. Dick served on the Helena, Cimarron, Hector, Platte, Lang (he described it as a “piece of junk”) and Maddox. He retired from shore duty, assigned to the USS McKean.

Prior to retirement from the Navy, Dick used is welding training and experience to open a welding shop (Dick’s Welding Service) in La Mesa (CA). After Naval retirement, he began to run the welding shop full-time and turned it into a very successful business.

While running his welding shop, Dick met his wife Joanne, of the home. She was raised in New York City but moved to California after high school. She is very supportive of Dick. They live in the country outside of Lathrop where Dick spends a lot of time mowing. They love animals and own several dogs and cats.

They enjoy living in the Midwest and the Lathrop-Cameron area.