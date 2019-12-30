Veterans Voice: Garry Greer

Garry Greer of Cameron joined the U.S. Navy in December of 1969. Following Basic Training and home leave, he was sent to San Diego Hospital Corps School.

Following that training, he went for additional training at Fleet Medical Service School at Camp Pendleton in California, where he qualified for the Marine Corps.

His first duty assignment was at the Naval Air Base in Whidbey, Washington where he worked both in the nursery and on the Ward tending to Naval and Marine personnel and their families.

Following that assignment, he transferred to the Marines an was sent to Okinawa, with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, Delta Company. They were mobilized for duty in Vietnam, and during briefings were told that “ medical corpsmen” were valued targets for the enemy an that the enemy offered a bounty for officers, communication technicians and medics. As it turns out the deployment orders were rescinded.

Garry left the military in 1972, married his wife, and went to work for a produce company in Kansas City. But he missed the military and reenlisted in the Navy/Marines which he says was “the best decision in my life”. He was sent back to Okinawa.

On their 10th Anniversary, Garry and his wife were able to spend a week at an Army Hotel in Seoul, South Korea.

One of Garry’s most difficult memories is of being on ambulance duty when an A-10 Warthog crash-landed on base. Garry personally worked for more than an hour in an unsuccessful effort to save an airman’s life.

In another incident, a young Reservist was critically injured in an accident. Again, Garry was on ambulance duty and continued to work on the young man during a helicopter Med-Evac. Despite two hours of constant struggle, they were unable to save his life. Garry received a letter of Commendation for his efforts.

In a humorous incident, while in Gulfport (MS) the hospital received a call from a hysterical woman that a house cat had “clawed her young daughter’s eyes”. When they arrive at the hospital, it was discovered that the young girl had a “very minor” scratch, well below her eye. However, the mother had to be given Valium in order to settle her down.

Garry was on the USS Kennedy Aircraft Carrier during flight qualification and had the experience of “taking off” the carrier in a small, twin engine plane. The plane did not require a catapult launch, but used the entire runway of the Carrier during take- off. The pilot warned Garry that there would be a “big dip” after clearing the runway. But Garry said the “dip” was more than he expected, and the plane dropped to mere feet above the ocean before regaining altitude. It was a scary experience.

During “cold-weather” training on Mount Fuji in Japan, they climbed to a high altitude. They were led by a young Second Lieutenant who ignored advice from the Sergeant and ended up camping in the middle of a “live impact zone”. While there were no exercises, the Second Lieutenant was reprimanded for his carelessness.

In another unsettling incident, his unit was participating in “war games”. A member of another unit suffered a heat stroke, and the unit commander ordered the men to “leave him” behind. Several units passed by without rendering assistance. When Garry’s medical team arrived, they rendered aid, picked him up and carried him back to base.

On another occasion, a member of a unit collapsed, apparently from an overdose of an illegal substance. The unit was due for inspection, so an officer ordered the unconscious man to be placed in a supply closet until after the inspection. That way the officer could say, “All are present and accounted for”. After the inspection the soldier was removed from the closet and received treatment.

A common practice in his unit when someone received pay-grade advancement, other members of the unit would give him a “knee to the thigh”. He said the “knee bumps” were not bad unless someone didn’t like you. In such a case you would be sore for a week.

Part of their combat training included practice at landing on a beach off of a “landing craft”. The flat-bottomed boats were a bit bumpy and involved “getting wet”. On their first attempt they were told that if water came in over their head they were “in trouble” however that was a joke used on novices since the water always came in. When it happened, some of the men panicked-to the delight of the craft pilot. Afterwards they considered this dunking to be fun.

Garry retired from the military with the rank of Petty Officer. He enjoyed being part of the medical corps and the opportunities to provide assistance to people, both military and civilian. It was rewarding work, and his best memory of the service.

His worst memory is the people he was unable to save despite his best efforts. He also regrets not having the opportunity to serve in combat, and not knowing how he would have reacted. He believes he would have performed well, but mused that no one knows until they have that experience.

Since leaving the military Garry has kept busy, and currently works part time in the pharmacy at Cameron Market. He enjoys his co-workers and interactions with people in the community. He enjoys living in the Cameron area and starting the day with a good cup of coffee.