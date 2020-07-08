VETERANS VOICE: Jay R. Vargas

Retired Marine Corps Colonel Jay R. Vargas served in Vietnam where he won the Congressional Medal of Honor. Jay was one of 4 brothers who served in the U.S. Military.

He received basic training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. He received additional training at various locations. He received a Master’s Degree from the United States International University in San Diego. He was initially assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, where he served as a weapons and rifle platoon Commander.

As a Captain, he earned his Medal of Honor at the Battle of Dai Do, Vietnam against North Vietnamese Regulars. The battle began on April 30th, 1968 and lasted for three days. Captain Vargas was wounded three separate times during the battle.

The village of Dai Do was heavily fortified with machine gun bunkers, mortars, and artillery as well as a superior force of North Vietnamese.

At the time of the battle, Captain Vargas merged his company, G company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Ninth Marine Amphibious Brigade with two other companies for the assault on Dai Do.

Already wounded once, Vargas led his men across 700 yards of rice paddies under heavy enemy fire until they gained two hedge rows near the perimeter of the city and also on the perimeter of enemy defenses.

Two companies were immediately pinned down by heavy enemy fire. Vargas led a rescue platoon to reinforce the two companies, and inspired the men to launch an assault against the enemy. Captain Vargas led three men forward but soon found himself alone as the other three were killed. Nonetheless, he personally destroyed 3 enemy machine gun bunkers and killed 14 North Vietnamese in a trench. In the process he was wounded by grenade fragments.

He refused medical aid and moved about between the American forces, directing their fire and giving encouragement. They moved forward and established a new perimeter at the edge of the village.

Their new perimeter was the victim of probes and assaults all during the night, under heavy enemy fire. The next day they learned that the enemy had retreated to the adjacent village of Dinh To. Moving forward, they faced a heavy enemy counter attack which soon deteriorated into hand-to-hand combat requiring the use of bayonets.

Vargas again remained in the open directing fire and troop placement. He saw their Battalion Commander hit and seriously wounded. He personally went to rescue the man and in the process was again hit by enemy fire. Ignoring the pain, he pulled the commander to safety. He then returned to his men encouraging them and organizing a new defense perimeter.

During the battle Vargas lost all three of his communication men and had to man 3 phones by himself requesting assistance. It was soon apparent that he and his men had been given up as “lost” and no assistance was forthcoming. However, the Pacific Commander in Chief heard his radio pleas and responded that he would send support. Vargas directed their sorties very close to their perimeter and effectively broke the enemy attacks.

Following military retirement Vargas was appointed as Secretary of the California Department of Veteran Affairs, an appointment he held from 1993-98. Afterwards he was appointed as Regional Liaison for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs until retirement in 2009.

Vargas earned the Congressional Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Purple Heart with 4 gold stars, a Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Service Medal, and various other medals.

He is credited with saving the lives of the men he directed in battle through his personal actions, the organization of defenses, and the inspiration he have his men.