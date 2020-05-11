Veterans Voice: Paul D. Polley

Paul D. Polley was born in Ridgeway, MO. He had dropped out of high school and was farming with his dad when he decided to enter the military during WW2.

He took basic training at Camp Walters, Texas, where he earned a sharpshooter title. He spent the next 2 years in the “Battle of California”, their name for beach patrol along the California coast. While there he had the honor of shaking hands with President Franklin Roosevelt as part of the President’s security team.

Next, his unit was transported to the East Coast for deployment to Europe. The ship left Newport News (VA), arriving in Casablanca. They were taken by train through Morocco, and on to Algiers. Their train was bombed along the way, destroying two rail cars and killing a number of their unit. Paul was fortunately in a different car.

They flew to Salerno, Italy to enter combat. At the time, the Italian Army had already surrendered, but Germans had moved in to take the positions vacated by the Italians. He reported that the Salerno harbor was so filled with sunken ships they had to disembark offshore.

In Italy, Paul was assigned to K Company, 168th Regiment, 34th Army Division. That Division, calling themselves the “Red Bulls” had more combat days than any division in Europe during WW2. Paul was in Italy 17 months, and was in combat 300 of those days.

He was involved in the battle of Monastery Hill and Cassino. American troops failed in two attempts to take the abbey. Army intelligence reported that the Germans were inside the abbey, so the decision was made to bomb the abbey. Afterward it was determined that the Germans were not in the abbey, but in tunnels beyond the abbey. The men felt bad that a historic site had been destroyed.

During the bombing the men were ordered to “take cover” and Paul prayed as the U.S. Bombers flew directly overhead. He later learned that Bueford Cooper from Bethany was flying one of those bombers.

From September 9th of 1943 until May 8th of 1945 the 168th regiment fought the length of Italy, south to north, including the campaigns of Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, and the north Apennines mountains. The fighting was intense, and progress was slow. Allied forces lost 60,000 killed, 320,000 wounded. The Germans suffered even greater losses. These battles in Italy kept many German soldiers occupied allowing Allied success further north.

At one location they were crossing a small river when they came under fire. Paul pressed against a concrete abutment but both his canteen and rifle were hit by enemy fire. He was told to run to a nearby house occupied by fellow soldiers. He dove inside a window and temporary safety. The men were pinned down in the house for days. When most of the Germans pulled out, they left a sniper behind to keep them pinned down. Paul, a sharpshooter, was able to dispatch the sniper.

In another incident, a group of Americans were hiding under straw in the basement of a building. A German soldier came inside the building, then came down the steps to the basement. They put a hand on his mouth as they grabbed him and stabbed him to death with his own dagger. Paul kept the dagger as a souvenir.

Reunited with their unit, they then participated in the Battle of Anzio. To reach their objective of Rome, they had to cross the Gustav Line, a German-constructed barrier to prevent access to Rome. They were pinned down for 4 months as the Germans brought in the K-5 Krupp “monster gun”, a 230 ton weapon shooting 550 pound projectile with a range of 38 miles. It was mounted on rail cars and normally hidden in tunnels. It would roll out and shoot for a while, then be rolled back into the tunnel.

The Americans captured the gun on June 4th, 1944, shipping it to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.

On June 4th of 1944, the Allies freed Rome. The people were celebrating and very happy to see the Americans. In addition to Rome, Paul was in Florence, Pisa, Bologna, and many small towns and villages.

They then moved into the Apennine Mountains. The terrain was too rugged for vehicles, so equipment had to be carried by hand. Paul contracted hepatitis and was scheduled to be sent home. Paul commented that inside the ambulance was the first time he had been warm in a long time.

Unfortunately the orders were changed and he was sent back to the front line and took part in the Po Valley Campaign. The Germans bombed a large reservoir and they watched as the lake flooded the valley. Paul and his unit witnessed the capture and hanging of Mussolini. He and about 15 others were caught trying to escape but were shot and captured. Later Mussolini’s body was cut down, dropping into a dump truck.

The Germans were surrendering in droves and the end of the war was announced. Paul had earned 3 Bronze Stars and numerous campaign ribbons. He returned to Newport News, and was discharged on November 9th, 1945.

He married his wife Marjorie and they had 5 children. He farmed for 38 years, owning 600 acres at retirement. He credits his strong religious faith for his survival during the war years.

Information from World War II Memories by Harrison County Veterans; As told to Jan Smith, Interviewer, Researcher, Complier