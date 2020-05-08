Veterans Voice: Richard H. Pierce

Richard Pierce was born in Ridgeway, as one of 12 children. Three members of the family fought in WW2.

After High School, Richard went to work for Citizen Conservation Corps, one of Franklin Roosevelt’s recovery program. After December 7, 1941, he lied about his age in order to enlist in the Army.

He was sent to Camp Walters, Texas for basic training. He went from Texas to San Francisco where he and many others boarded a converted Japanese cattle carrier ship for the war in the Pacific. Ships conditions were miserable, and he slept on deck most nights.

They arrived at Espirito Santos Island, part of Vanuatu for jungle training. Although he took atabrine and had mosquito netting, he came down with Dengue fever. Dengue fever is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, while malaria is transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito. Both can be debilitating. There was no real treatment, but Richard was ordered to rest under mosquito netting to prevent transmission to other soldiers.

Richard and the others were assigned as replacement troops for the 37th Infantry Division. Their first combat was at Bougainville where they became part of the 1st Marine Amphibious Corps. Bougainville was part of Papua, New Guinea, but was also a province of the northern Solomon Islands. The battle was gruesome.

The Allied plan was to retake the Solomon Islands from the Japanese. Control of the Solomon Islands would provide a launching point to the Philippines.

The 37th had previously taken Guadalcanal and New Georgia. There were 25,000 Japanese troops on Bougainville, entrenched in the mountainous ground and hiding in thick jungle. The Japanese strategy was to wait for the Americans to come to them.

But the Americans initially focused on establishing and enlarging the beachhead, building an airfield, roads, and bridges. The airfield became very important in launching attacks on the Japanese throughout the region. Shelling from Navy ships had stripped much of the foliage, leaving a desolate-looking area.

Chasing the enemy off of Bougainville turned out to be slow, brutal, and costly. A key objective for the Americans was Hill 700, and the job was assigned to the 37th. The hill was difficult to scale, especially carrying ammo, weapons and supplies. However, the hill provided an excellent view of the area. The 1st Marines were relieved by the XIV Corps who joined up with the 37th.

The Japanese decided to go on the offensive. They transported supplies, ammo, and large guns by hand on the opposite side of Hill 700. The 37th realized the importance of keeping Hill 700 in American hands, and the Japanese also realized the importance of the hill. The result was brutal fighting.

The Japanese fought up sleep slopes, in the dark and in rain. The Japanese fought valiantly and would not retreat, they had to be exterminated. Richard said there were numerous instances of individual bravery by American troops. The battle was so intense that the 117 Engineers took up rifles to join in the fighting while the Quartermaster troops, ordinance men and Medics joined in wherever possible. MP’s kept the roads open for supplies and medical evacuations.

When the 37th reached the opposite grassy slope, it was covered with Japanese bodies. The 2nd and 3rd Japanese battalions were completely annihilated.

The 37th received little rest after the victory. They were part of the assault on Lingayen Gulf, Luzon Island on January 9th, 1945. General MacArthur waded ashore several hours later. The Filipino people were ecstatic that the Americans had arrived.

Richard reported that the hardest fighting of the war for the 37th as they fought for 3 straight months on Luzon. The Japanese had an elaborate system of tunnels and used disguised periscopes to follow American movements.

In a deadly incident, the Americans called in airstrikes on a Japanese position. It was successful, but the planes mistook the American troops as Japanese and began to strafe them. Richard felt very lucky to survive.

Next the 37th was ordered to Manila. They found the city almost totally destroyed with many heartbreaking stories. Looking in a crevice among the debris, Richard noticed a dead nun beside a dead child. The Japanese had brutalized the inhabitants of the city as they retreated.

For the next month, the fighting was street-to-street and building-to-building. The Japanese eventually retreated to a small pocket and the street fighting was intense. During the fighting, Richard was sitting next to the body of a Japanese soldier when an American tank rumbled up, and sitting on top was comedian Joe E. Brown who visited with the troops. A little later they met cowboy hero Randolph Scott.

The 37th then led an operation into the Cagayon Valley, reaching the Aperri River, leaving behind thousands of dead and captured Japanese.

Suddenly the war was over and they began the long trek home. Richard took a bus to Kansas City and took time to buy himself a hamburger and a cup of coffee. He then took a bus to Bethany. He wondered how he would get to Ridgeway, but people were willing to help any way they could. His parents were not expecting him and were delighted to see him walk in the door.

He married Veda Shepherd and they were married for 61 years before her passing in 2004. They had 3 children.