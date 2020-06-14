Veterans Voice: Tobey McMullen

Tobey McMullen of Cameron spent 9 months in Kuwait during Operation Spartan Shield. He was with the 548th Transportation Company based in Trenton. Tobey was a NCO-IC in charge of the communications section. He was part of the 2nd Platoon, 4th Squad.

The 548th left Kansas City for Germany, then to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, then to their permanent base at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Camp Buehring is near the Iraqi border.

The first, and lasting, impression of Kuwait was sand and heat, which was a problem throughout their tour of duty. Vehicle tires were a regular victim of the intense heat and they always carried several spare tires which would be used at some point. Changing a tire on their heavy equipment was a three-and a half hour operation. Temperatures were generally well over 100 degrees.

Their tractor-trailer combination, loaded with a M88 Recovery vehicle weighed at total 250,000 pounds resting on 40 tires. The M88 is one of the largest pieces of equipment used by the U.S. Army.

Most of their operations were carried out at night and involved the transportation of equipment, ammunition, and supplies to support the 1st Armored Division, and later the 3rd Armored Division. The 3rd replaced the 1st during his tour of duty so they spent considerable time transporting the equipment, etc., for the two divisions. He cannot at this time reveal the locations of those two divisions.

Both incoming and outgoing equipment went through the Kuwaiti Naval Base. Equipment was constantly going to, or coming from, battle locations.

Although Kuwait was clear of IED's, such was not the case in the other area of operations. When a vehicle struck an IED, the procedure was for the following vehicle to pull alongside the damaged vehicle for the purpose of transferring personnel into the undamaged vehicle. There were incidents which he is not authorized to reveal at this time.

Initially many IED's were placed in culverts. The Army quickly learned to extend the culverts to some distance from the road and to make the culverts more narrow to avoid entry by terrorists. This did not solve the use of IED's, but eliminated some locations.

Tobey said that most of their operations were scheduled for 6-8 hours, but due to changing circumstances were often extended to three or more days.

The most difficult part of his deployment was dealing with the constant sand and heat. Both were very hard on equipment requiring almost constant cleaning and repair in sweltering heat. Dust devils were a constant companion, and a dust storm reduced visibility to mere feet. The tour of duty was “mentally tough”.

He said that camels were “everywhere”. He compared it to deer crossing the roads here, only the camels moved much more slowly. If a camel was struck and killed, the U.S. Government compensated the camel owner with $30,000 in U.S. Dollars.

He said that trash was everywhere in Kuwait along the roads. If an animal died, the owner would drag it to the edge of the road. Kuwait is a very wealthy country and that expensive automobiles were common. If one of these expensive auto was damaged, or needed repair, the owners would often merely walk away and purchase another.

He showed me photographs of a Hardee's and, just down the road, a McDonald's. He also showed photographs of “ice cream bicycles”. A solar-powered freezer was mounted on the back of a bicycle and ice cream was sold along side the road. They were a regular stop for American troops. Tobey and other troops visited the many bazaars (small shops filled with merchandise). Most of the shops were quite small and packed to the ceiling with goods.

Tobey said that it was too hot to do much in terms of recreation. However the Army erected an “astro-turf” athletic field where men played flag football and softball tournaments. Tobey spent most of his time in his tent with his cell phone when not on duty. He also volunteered at the USO and accumulated 250 volunteer hours while there. The USO held a weekly “Fam-Fam” Night which consisted of a “feast” followed with entertainment and social recreation.

He attended church services while there which took place in a different sort of atmosphere. The chaplain would distribute cigars to the men and they would relax in chairs while listening to the service. He also recounted a “race” between their truck and an Abrams tank. The tank won.

After 9 months his unit returned to the United States. During his tour of duty Tobey earned the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, Overseas Duty ribbon, and the National Guard Overseas Duty Ribbon.