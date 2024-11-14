VETS DAY PROFILE OF A REALLY GOOD MAN

VET’S DAY PROFILE OF A REALLY GOOD MAN

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

I didn’t set out to have a long conversation with Cameron Veteran’s Home resident Pete Gardner, but that’s what I got.

I made a friend, and a person I will always remember.

We shared lunch at the Elks Club Veteran’s Day Dinner at the Turnbull Farm south of Cameron last Saturday.

More than 300 veterans, family members, friends, supporters, and volunteers of all ages set the tone for what was a remembrance, yes, an honor of some amazing people, yes, and a celebration of all the life experience forever imprinted with the memories of young men who went off as enlistees or draftees, and came home men, grizzled with memories, many of which visit them in their nightmares every night.

Such is the case with Pete Gardner.

He’s now 77, a survivor of Pancreatic cancer, a disease not unlike Parkinson’s that robs of of control of his left arm, three strokes, and congestive heart failure.

He was told in 2020 that he had six months to live. And he’s still here.

“I believe that God spared me from all this to do good as a veteran helping other veterans.” Gardner said.”I feel that the Veteran’s Home is like home to me.”

Gardner joined the Air Force at age 18 after begging his parents to let him enlist early. He had an extraordinary mind for all things mechanical, and found himself over 13-months in Vietnam working his way up to Crew Chief of a C-130 Hercules transport.

“We flew as close to the DMZ as we possibly could. “Gardner said.” We had close air support on the ground from Army troops who protected us, from F-100 and F-104 fighter planes providing Combat Air Patrol, and Cobra helicopter gunships.”

Gardner said that they were close enough to the action that one night, North Vietnamese insurgents crossed the base perimeter carrying satchel bombs and blew up five C-130’s right there on the runway.

“They told us to shelter in place. “Gardner said.”It made me so damned mad to come out in the morning and see the rubble of what had been my aircraft.”

His skillsets led him and his crew to deliver troops into the war zone, and the dignified transfer of troops who died in the fight. They delivered helicopters, ammunition, food, medical supplies, and everything the troops needed in their forward positions.

Gardner found himself making a run one day to Iceland and Greenland, sometimes to Taiwan, sometimes to other parts of the world.

Offered a “re-up” on his commission in 1969, he passed, and returned briefly to his boyhood home of Richmond before taking a job with Lockheed Aviation to …you guessed it, build C-130, AC-135, and C-135 aircraft.

He did that job for four years, then returned to the Kansas City areas where he went to work for Ford at the Claycomo Plant. His talents and proclivities for “all things mechanical” placed him in charge of the “supply chain” for the entire Claycomo plant.

He worked for Ford for 34 years, built a home in Liberty with his wife of 54 years, Marsha, and then health issues began to get the better of him.

With four daughters and twelve grandchildren Pete and Marsha Gardner lived the good life for a long time, but when falling issues, nightmares and issues with heart and stroke began to intervene, Gardner knew he needed more help than his wife, also beset with atrial fibrillation, could handle.

He moved to the Veteran’s Home in Cameron two years ago, and has resolved with his wife that they won’t see each other every day. He can’t drive, and it is risky for her to do so with her health concerns.

They talk every day. The love is deep and certain. As hard as it is, Gardner just believes this is one of the things that happens when we get older.

“I love the veteran’s home.” Gardner said.” It’s clean, the staff is superb, and I feel very comfortable there, and as I said, I feel my new mission is to help other veterans who haven’t been as fortunate as I have been.”

Pete Gardner had brain surgery at Kansas University Hospital in Lawrence on Monday of this week to try to get a handle on the uncontrolled physical movements and give him some relief from that aggravation.

He was matter of fact about that surgery, and also matter of fact about the possibility that the surgery could leave him without the ability to speak.

That would be an awful thing for a good man with so much good yet to do, and so much wisdom yet to share. He didn’t speak with fear, or trepidation, just gratitude.

‘That was a heck of a good pork chop, wasn’t it?” Gardner said after the meal.

Yeah, Pete, it was. And you are a heck of good man, a hero, and a servant.

Thanks for your service, and for your sacrifice. God speed.