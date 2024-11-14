VETS HONORED AT ELKS DINNER; MISSOURI VETERAN'S HOME

ELKS LODGE HONORS VETERANS AT TURNBULL FARMS DINNER; HEADLINE VETS DAY ACTIVITIES

Elks Lodge Dinner

Turney---The Cameron Elks Lodge welcomed more than 300 veterans, family members, friends, supporters and volunteers to the Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day Dinner at Turnbull Farms south of Cameron.

The veterans were hosted by Dave Turnbull and his family, who provided the facility, sound and entertainment. Pork chops were provided by the Earley family of Cameron while potatoes were provided by the Carroll family of Cameron.

Master of Ceremonies of the event was Richard Riddell, Elks Club member and Clinton County Commissioner who welcomed the attendees. The Cameron scouts provided the color guard and presented the colors, and served dinner goers at the tables with great enthusiasm.

Big participants in the event was the Cameron Veteran’s Home which bussed a number of residents to the dinner, and who served as guests of honor.

Cameron Veteran’s Home Ceremony on Veteran’s Day

Cameron---The Missouri Veteran’s Home held an inspirational and moving tribute to residents of the Home, and to Veterans here and gone on November 11.

The Shooting Like a Girl Charity held a drawing for two firearms raffled off, with guns going to Eric Peterson and Kathy Pickering. The charity also presented a check in the amount of $66,000 to the Veteran’s Home for their efforts during the year.

The CHS Chamber Choir, under the direction of Jamey Derks and Dre Tolbert offered the National Anthem, and two patriotic anthems to the delight of the Veterans.

Retired Army Colonel Milton Toratti, author and story teller of more than 160-books detailing veteran’s stories and lives addressed the group, setting down a truth that all veterans understand.

“Every day is Veteran’s Day.” Toratti said.

Toratti’s books are sold and the proceeds donated to the Veteran’s Home. At last count, Toratti has donated more than $5,500 to the Veteran’s home.

He told the attendees the story of “The Old Army Hat”, and directed readers and listeners to the song by country music star Billy Anderson, reading the lyrics aloud.

In that song, Anderson points out that the man in the story, a WW II veteran, wore his old Army hat every day for years, enduring stares and snickers, then telling people that he wore it to commemorate the men in his platoon who didn’t make it home after the fight.

Toratti’s words, and the entire ceremony, gave a due honor to the residents in making it, for them, a special day.

Picture captions:

Picture 1: Retired Army Colonel Milton Toratti was the featured speaker at the Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Missouri Veteran’s Home Monday.