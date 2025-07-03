Vet's Memorial Needs to be a part of the Independence Day Program

I received a Monday contact from Roger Foreman of the Cameron Veteran's Assistance League who indicated that the Independence Day Veteran's program, a staple of the program for years would be held at 10 AM Friday at the Baptist Church in Cameron.

Foreman said that it was a shame that this program had been scheduled for the Church without a contact to Veteran's Memorial caretaker Larry Workman, who has tended, manicured and polished the Veteran's Memorial for many years.

Workman contacted the C-O this week and said that the decision "didn't set well with me", as he'd prepped the Memorial for Friday, anticipating a 10 AM service at the Memorial that included the Cameron Municipal Band, a few words from the Mayor, and perhaps a guest speaker.

Workman indicated that he had spoken with American Legion post commander Allen Reed about the matter, who told Workman that there was a concern about the heat for the veterans who would attend, and for the Band. The decision, apparently made after a similar program Memorial Day, cut Workman out of the process.

The Cameron Veteran's Memorial is one of the jewels of this community. The beauty of the venue, the serenity, and the simple but tasteful way in which it presents those of the community who served, and gave their lives for our freedom, deserves to be a highlighted part of Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veteran's Day.

The effort of Workman, who has tended the grounbds for free since 2000, has earned him a say on where Veteran's remembrances take place in official City celebrations.

While the planned event will be tasteful, appropriate, and memorable, it should be done at what amounts to a "temple" of love, respect, and regard for those who served our country.

If people served in the military, and if they didn't come home, those vets deserve to remember in a place dedicated directly to them. "All gave some," says a plaque at the Memorial. "Some gave all."

Community sentiment seems to agree. While it's too late to fix this year, let's make sure that going forward, Larry Workman is involved in the planning of these ceremonies.

Going forward, when it's time to plan, He should be the first person contacted for input. And the Memorial should be the "home" of these events.