Voting bill similar to Georgia’s supported by local state reps

Missouri State Representatives J. Egglesston and Randy Railsback announced their support of bills seeking a more secure election process, recently passed out of the house.

While speaking to a group of Cameron retired teachers, Eggleston said securing Missouri’s elections reflects a nationwide concern following last fall’s presidential election and focuses on creating a paper trail for each ballot cast.

“In a package, they would institute voter ID so when you go to vote you have to show you are who you say you are,” Eggleston said. “No-excuse absentee voting would be allowed ... But not mail-in ballots, everything has to be paper ballots. No more voting on an iPad if this passes. Any machine that counts the ballots, the software would have to come from an American company and not a foreign company.”

