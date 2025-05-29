wal mart grand re-opening Friday, May 30 at 9 am

Newly Remodeled Cameron Walmart Supercenter to Celebrate Re-Grand Opening on May 30

WHAT: On Friday morning, May 30, the community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter located at 2000 North Walnut Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Cameron Chamber of Commerce and celebration will take place at the store, along with grant presentations totaling $7,000 to five local nonprofit organizations making an impact in the community. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, a raffle, vendor giveaways and more.



Members of the community and media are invited inside the store to see the transformation that includes innovations and improvements designed to elevate the Walmart shopping experience.

WHEN: Friday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with community celebration immediately following.

WHERE: Cameron Walmart Supercenter #109

2000 North Walnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

WHO: Cameron Walmart Supercenter Store Manager Ashley Vaught; Cameron Police Chief Dan Miller; Cameron Chamber of Commerce members; local Boy and Girl Scout Troop members; representatives from the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home, Linus Project and Second Harvest Community Foodbank; Walmart associates and community members

# # #