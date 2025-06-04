WAL-MART GRAND REOPENING CELEBRATES 50-YEARS FOR STORE 109

CAMERON, Mo. (June 2, 2025) – Walmart customers in Cameron were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 2000 North Walnut Street on Friday morning, May 30, to celebrate the completion of a much-anticipated transformation as the store kicks off its 30th anniversary year. The Cameron Supercenter is one of nine planned store remodels this year in Missouri that feature new investments focused on enhancing the associate experience and community engagement. Creating omni-shopping experiences that save customers time and money, Walmart continues its transformational journey to become America’s favorite place to shop whether in-store, online or via the mobile app.

Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural. The event featured the Presentation of Colors by members of local Boy Scout Troop 87 and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scout Troop 6308. The event was also attended by local Cameron organizations and elected officials, including representatives from the Cameron Chamber of Commerce.

“At Walmart, enhancing our customers' shopping experience is always a priority,” said Ashely Vaught, Cameron Walmart store manager. “We’re thrilled to unveil to our customers a variety of new features and improvements at our store. A big thank you to our dedicated associates and store leadership teams for their exceptional efforts throughout the renovation.”

During the celebration, store leaders and associates highlighted the transformation as well as the new interactive features available to customers, including:



· Transformed departments, more apparel brands, plus expansion of online pickup and delivery

· New digital touchpoints located throughout the store that help communicate the vast assortment of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens

· Pharmacy updates

· Reconfigured store layout creating more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer

· Refreshed interior and exterior with new signage for easier navigation through the store

In addition, Walmart customers in Cameron now have a wider assortment of products, and through online pickup, delivery, express delivery and Walmart Pay, they can get what they want, when they want them and a better overall shopping experience.

To further illustrate Walmart’s commitment to helping others live better in the communities it serves, the store manager and several associates presented $7,000 in grants to five local nonprofit organizations, including:

· $2,500 to Cameron Missouri Veterans Home

· $2,500 to Second Harvest Community Foodbank

· $1,000 to Girl Scout Troop 6308

· $500 to Boy Scout Troop 87

· $500 to Linus Project

The ceremony concluded with the exciting unveiling of the store's new mural. The piece is an eye-catching installation that reflects the reflects the diversity and local cultures, community attractions and best that Cameron has to offer. This mural is part of Walmart's Community Mural Program, one of the largest public-facing art installations celebrating communities across America. Walmart's Community Mural Program is an important part of each store's transformation and furthers Walmart's commitment to the local community.

Walmart Community Mural Artwork: #109, CAMERON, MO. Artist: Chase Henson. Curator: NOW Art @nowart_la.