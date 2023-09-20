Walk for Life returns to Dave Goodwin Field

The Cameron Out of Darkness Walk for Life returned to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field for the fourth time, giving attendees a place of fellowship for those impacted by suicide.

Running in conjunction with National Suicide Awareness Month, the event gave more than 50 attendees a place to express their grief, and share with those contemplating taking their own lives that there is always hope, not matter the situation.

“By being here today, we’re sending the message that mental health is as real as physical health. You’re sending out the message that reaching out for help is the strong thing to do. You are showing others that suicide, which is currently the 11th leading cause of death in the US, can no longer be swept under the rug,” said Krstyal Youngs, who organized the first event in 2019 after the death of her husband.