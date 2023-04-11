Wallace State Park has record attendance for egg hunt

The Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt entrenched itself as an annual tradition after setting a record for attendance with nearly 400 visitors participating in the event.

In its second year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallace State Park Easter Egg Hunt hosted hundreds of area families - reintroducing many of them to the park, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary.

"This is what we believe to be our record attendance. Close to 400 people came to the Easter egg hunt is ... The great weather brought people out today. We advertised that there were 2,000 eggs, but we actually had 3,000. We were glad we had 3,000. It looked like everyone got some eggs, including the little kids," Wallace State Park Superintendent Lana Woody said.

Throughout the morning, along Wallace's multiple hiking trails, the more adventurous attendees participated in the Golden Egg Hunt. With each egg containing a prize, the hunt focused on showing off the park's flora and fauna.

"That's for all ages, kids and adults, they came back here and claimed a prize. We gave away all types of things from frisbees, hiking sticks, coloring books, things like that. Events like this are a way to have visitors who have never been to the park to come to the park. It also, encourages families to go hiking together on the trails. This type of event gives you something to do on the trail other than just go walking," Woody saId.

Inside the enclosed shelter house, displays detailed animals specific to the park, as well as plants and the history of the park, which began in 1932 as project orchestrated by the Cameron Hunting Club. With the park's 91st season about to get underway, Woody said it is a far cry from its humble beginnings.

"June 20th will be 91 years. It is something to have that kind of legacy here at the facility. We are the second park north of the Missouri River, and the first recreation area in Northwest Missouri. We have a long history. The original park was 120 acres. Now, we're just at 500 acres. We try and take care of this place the best we can to carry on that tradition," Woody said.