Water bills to rise as 28-mile waterline construction nears

A long-term solution to a reliable source of water may come at a cost for Cameron residents.

Following a recommendation by Public Utilities Director Zach Johnson, the Cameron City Council will vote whether to increase water rates at its September 7 meeting after passing the item out of public hearing earlier this month.

“Looking at our rate structure, we’re probably looking at an increase of $20 per 5,000 gallons for our average citizen,” Johnson said. “That is going to put our rates at $65 per gallons. That is a little higher than a few of our surrounding communities. There are communities that are higher than that.”

