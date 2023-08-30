Watermelon Bust tradition returns thanks to effort by CHS class of ‘94 football club

Members of the Cameron High School Class of 1994 Football Club returned a local tradition to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field last week.

For years, the annual Watermelon Bust provided a sweet treat to Cameron athletes resting between two-a-day practices. After falling out of favor for years, the CHS Class of 1994 Football Club hopes to bring back that tradition.

“We’re going to start making this a tradition again. We want to get together and talk about the old days. It’s just a brotherhood we created, and we want these kids to have the same feel we had,” said Jamey McVicker, who is also the father of two current and former CHS athletes - 2022 graduate Avery McVicker and junior Addi McVicker - both volleyball teammates during Addi’s freshman year.

Throughout the afternoon, athletes from the cross country, volleyball, softball, tennis and football teams filed in to cool off with a few slices of watermelon provided by Cameron Market. While some Football Club participants live in Cameron, for others coming back to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field seemed like a homecoming of sorts.

“You just give back what you got in high school. We got a lot of memories on these fields. Football was always well supported by the community. It was fantastic. I just wanted to give back and give these kids the opportunity to feel what I felt,” Allen Wollam said.