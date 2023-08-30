Home / Home
Jamey McVicker, and a line of fellow Cameron High School Class of 1994 Football Club members bring back the Watermelon Bust tradition.

Watermelon Bust tradition returns thanks to effort by CHS class of ‘94 football club

Wed, 08/30/2023 - 10:55pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Members of the Cameron High School Class of 1994 Football Club returned a local tradition to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field last week.

For years, the annual Watermelon Bust provided a sweet treat to Cameron athletes resting between two-a-day practices. After falling out of favor for years, the CHS Class of 1994 Football Club hopes to bring back that tradition.

“We’re going to start making this a tradition again. We want to get together and talk about the old days. It’s just a brotherhood we created, and we want these kids to have the same feel we had,” said Jamey McVicker, who is also the father of two current and former CHS athletes - 2022 graduate Avery McVicker and junior Addi McVicker - both volleyball teammates during Addi’s freshman year.

Throughout the afternoon, athletes from the cross country, volleyball, softball, tennis and football teams filed in to cool off with a few slices of watermelon provided by Cameron Market. While some Football Club participants live in Cameron, for others coming back to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field seemed like a homecoming of sorts.

“You just give back what you got in high school. We got a lot of memories on these fields. Football was always well supported by the community. It was fantastic. I just wanted to give back and give these kids the opportunity to feel what I felt,” Allen Wollam said.

