We’re in this together

After lying dormant since February, the Goodrich Theater has been abuzz since Monday’s kickoff of the Cameron Community Players Youth Theater.

Students have just a few days left before debuting ‘We’re All in This Together’ a Broadway review of famous music from a variety of genres past and present.

“We had a bigger turnout than we thought we would … We have been doing a lot of prep work. We talked about how the audition process works and today was the callback,” said Youth Theater Director Teri Robinson, who announced the cast for this year’s show Thursday. “We haven’t really done that before, but we had a lot of great singers so we had to weed through a few to see where they settle. We talk about character development – the gamut of acting – blocking, focus, we do warm ups and play a lot of games to build our teams and ensembles. We do all of that stuff the first week, then we hit hard on rehearsals.”

