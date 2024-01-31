Weather delays PAT 2024 rollout

Although winter weather delayed multiple programs for parents, pre-kindergarten children and expecting mothers, the Cameron Parents as Teachers continues its effort in positively impacting local families.

Due to winter weather provided a coat of ice to Cameron streets, PTSA rescheduled Tuesday’s “Built It Night” to February 6 but their outreach efforts continue after reporting below average numbers for a population of Cameron’s size during a meeting last December.

“It’s free. It’s a really good opportunity for families to get to know things that support your child’s learning as young as prenatally. Things they can be doing to support healthy development,” PTSA Director Mary Bradford said. “We address developmental domains of language, cognitive, social, emotional and motor (skills) development, as well as addressing special issues with families like sleep, nutrition and discipline.”

Whether “Built It Night” or a variety of other activities through the PTSA, Bradford said they gear each event to developing a child’s core needs. The events also allow families to network and develop relationships outside of the home. For more information regarding upcoming PTSA events, scan the QR code for a direct link to the Cameron PTSA Facebook page.