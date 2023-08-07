We're live!

Here is the list of programming for the Cameron Citizen-Observer 24-hour livestream. Click HERE to subcribe to the Cameron Citizen-Observer YouTube Channel, and watch from your Roku or smart TV. Call (816) 632-6543 to advertise, and be a part of Cameron's only 24-hour source for local news, sports and community events.
Overnight
-Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay Contest Awards Banquet
-Cameron Freedom Festival: Pet Show, Baby Show, Prince and Princes Contest, Parade.
-The Cameron High School Drama Department's 2015 production "The Crucible"
-The 2022 CVMS Salute to Veterans Assembly
- Old School of Cameron Festival of Lights
- Bearman drops by Cameron First Baptist Church for Beast Feast
- Cameron Elks host 2023 Easter Egg Hunt
Morning
- Cameron City Council and EDOC quarterly joint meeting
- Homecoming 2023
- Cameron Planning and Zoning July meeting
- Cameron High School Class of 2023 Graduation
- Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
- The Northwest Missouri Patriot Ride 2023
Evening
- Cameron EDOC and Cameron City Council quarterly joint meeting
- MarchFest 2023
- Cameron City Council meeting
- Dog the Bounty Hunter drops by Cameron's maximum security prison
- Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education meeting
- Cameron High School Dragon and Lady Dragon 2022 season opener