We're live!

Here is the list of programming for the Cameron Citizen-Observer 24-hour livestream.

Overnight

-Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay Contest Awards Banquet

-Cameron Freedom Festival: Pet Show, Baby Show, Prince and Princes Contest, Parade.

-The Cameron High School Drama Department's 2015 production "The Crucible"

-The 2022 CVMS Salute to Veterans Assembly

- Old School of Cameron Festival of Lights

- Bearman drops by Cameron First Baptist Church for Beast Feast

- Cameron Elks host 2023 Easter Egg Hunt

Morning

- Cameron City Council and EDOC quarterly joint meeting

- Homecoming 2023

- Cameron Planning and Zoning July meeting

- Cameron High School Class of 2023 Graduation

- Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet

- The Northwest Missouri Patriot Ride 2023