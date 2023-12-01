We're live for the Cameron Citizen-Observer 24-hour livestream

At 6 p.m. there will be an interruption in the schedule in order to livestream tonight's basketball games featuring the Cameron High School Dragons and Lady Dragons as they take on Plattsburg.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE: Midnight/Noon CHS Wrestling Triangular vs. Harrisonville and Lincoln Prep, 1:54 a.m./p.m. Cameron R-1 Board of Education November meeting 3:30 a.m./p.m., Cameron Missouri Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony; Cameron City Council meetings 4:42 a.m./p.m., CPD Chief Bashor talks retirement 7:17 a.m./p.m., Cameron Park Board November meeting 7:26 a.m./p.m., Frozen Jr. opens new PAC 8:43 a.m./p.m., Cameron Planning and Zoning November meeting 8:51 a.m./p.m., Cameron Dragons vs. Maryville postseason football.