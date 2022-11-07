Home / Home
Shown here is the front entrance to Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. The facility closed in 2019 due to a reduction in the state prison population. It will soon reopen to accommodate prisoners relocating from the adjacent the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center

Mon, 11/07/2022 - 2:44pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. 

According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer of medium and maximum-security prisoners from WMCC to a decline in statewide prison populations. 

“The statewide prison population has declined considerably in the last five years. We are now able to accommodate the WMCC population in the smaller facility. Crossroads is a more modern facility that can better meet the needs of offenders and staff. We plan to convert WMCC into a training academy where custody staff can get hands-on training in an environment that closely mirrors the one in which they'll be working.”

