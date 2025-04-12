What Cameron Gains from Mark Carr's election to Cameron City Council

What Cameron Gets with Mark Carr on the City Council

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Dr. Mark Carr won a seat on the Cameron City Council in last week’s Municipal Election, and what he brings to the Council will be 40-years of experience as a local dentist, a businessman, a philanthropist who has been very generous with his gifts to the community, his work and passion for animals, the local shelter and rescue work, and a laser focus on helping the City get back to business after more than a year of crisis and turmoil over a multitude of issues.

Carr will be sworn in on Monday, April 14 at the Public Safety building at 5 PM as the City and Council bid farewell to outgoing Councilperson Karen Hamlet, and said hello to Carr, in his second go-round on the Council.

The other interesting bit of news to made in this meeting will be the election of a new Mayor with the changeover in the Council.

Carr said that the process of running for office again was “not a lot of fun”, and he admitted that he “never really wanted to be Mayor.”

“The Mayor can individually, on their own, put agenda items on the schedule for the Council.” Carr said. “I know that Mayor Curtis is very gracious in adding agenda items upon the request of other council members.”

Carr added that the Mayor’s gavel carries with it a lot of additional paperwork and ceremonial responsibilities, including presiding over Council Meetings, not one of his favorite things.

What he wants to do is get to work on several key items and he’s laser focused on moving things forward quickly.

“The first thing we need to address is the hiring of a new City Manager.” Carr said. “Staff and Department heads have declined to seek the position, and I’m of the belief that it’s good to have someone come in with a fresh set of eyes and perspectives.”

Carr said he’s had a good and positive relationship with outgoing City Manager Steve Rasmussen, praising Rasmussen for his organization, planning acumen, and problem-solving abilities.

Carr also points to a number of issues of immediate concern to him. First and foremost is to address the condition of downtown Cameron, especially conditions of the 200-block of third street.

“This has been going on for five and a half years, and enough is enough.” Carr said. Carr also points to the recent passage of the “rebranding of Cameron”, which Carr says was not given enough thought.

“I can see having a “creative neighborhood”, but not spending $50,000 to $100,000 in new signs, painting water towers, tossing all the City’s paper products —letterhead, envelopes, invoices, etc,, ro create new.” Carr said. “The Council gave this maybe fifteen to twenty minutes of discussion and then passed it.”

Of note is that in subsequent Council meetings, when promoter Shannon Christensen brought additional information to the Council, Carr spoke in public participation of his opposition to the proposal, and in the same meeting, Councilman John Breckenridge asked the question, “is this going to cost money?”

Carr was the first to posit that in the discussion and in an interview with City Manager Rasmussen last week, Rasmussen said that the amount “could either be very little, or quite a lot depending on what is done.”

In a March 15 text to the C-O following that Council meeting, Carr added these thoughts.

“Rebranding the City of Cameron means changing it’s entire identity.” Carr said .”I won’t belabor that point but the cost is huge.”

“Becky (Mayor Curtis) failed to understand that the biggest cost is removing all of our signage and replacing it with new signs, reflecting the branding and repainting our water towers, which also have that brand on them.” Carr said. “I see no merit in the rebranding effort because it won’t create jobs, it won’t create income, and it won’t draw people to Cameron.”

Carr is putting the brakes on this effort. Putting on the brakes hard.

Early in the Council campaign, Carr was pointed in noting that Cameron’s “crossroads” status is important geographically, and should reflect the importance of transportation, manufacturing, and it’s place in moving goods in all four directions.

It’s a good point, and worthy of review and consideration.

“$50-100,000 fills in an awful lot of potholes in the streets.” Carr said. “And I have a real problem with us doing this and being okay with this when City Employees only received a 1% Cost of Living Adjustment.”

“That’s just not right.” he said.

Cameron icon Sue Manion came out in public support of Carr’s candidacy for the Council,m pointing to his “common sense” approach to things. With a chuckle, Cameron’s diminutive female-Yoda figure said, “He can also be ornery at times.”

One doesn’t have to push terribly hard to gain the “deeper meaning” of what that attribute of Carr’s persona brings to the Council.

“I’m not afraid to challenge people, or to make my point forcefully.” Carr said, indicating that if the moment calls for calling someone, or something out, he won’t be afraid to do that.

Locals tell the Citizen-Observer in his first go-round that he often tangled with the assertive and powerful Mayor Denny Clark and that the interactions sometimes got heated.

“It’s all just part of the process.” Carr said, who without saying it, won’t be afraid to break eggs to make omelots, if it comes down to it.

Laughingly, and almost playfully, Carr stated a truth about himself.

“It’s frustrating that when I present an idea and others just ignore it or shoot it down without a good hearing.” Carr said, chuckling, adding. “Of course, I think all of my ideas are fantastic.”

What you get from Carr is real authenticity, pragmatism, and a lot of just plain common sense and smarts from a few times around the block and seventy trips…almost, around the sun.

Our discussion turned to the opening of the pool, and the subsequent controversy over the Park Board suit filed against the City earlier this spring.

Carr said a lot on the subject, but we won’t litigate that in this article. He did say two things that were very “spot on” in our estimation.

“I’d like to see both sides have been able to achieve a compromise where everyone gets something out of it.” Carr said.

When the lawsuit was announced earlier in the spring, Carr commented that “this is just sad.”

Without details, it can be said that Carr quietly offered input to both sides in search of some resolution.

What the City will get from Dr. Carr is a highly compassionate individual, with a great deal of empathy for the individual Cameronite blended with a mature, conservative, problem-solving approach that is focused on making Cameron citizens' dollars go as far as possible, without waste, and expecting full accountability.

The Citizen-Observer asked a question in the run-up to the election about meaningful debate of issues in Council meetings. Carr will highly elevate the level of discussion, introspection, and foresight that can help prevent the regrets that come in hindsight.

The City has a good man in this position. The Council is better for his membership.

The C-O believes his contribution will be exponentially positive going forward.