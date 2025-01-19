What we're working on this week

News... 1) Rate study/pipeline questions A) can we assume that a 65% water rate increase is just to break even when assuming the payments on the pipeline? B) from community response, it's our understanding that community participation on the pipeline was voted down twice...that being the case, how are we here? C) following Tuesdays presentation, the Council agenda changed to address only the water rate increase. From what I have learned, percentage increases stay the same. Is the City moving forward on the Central Utility Building in 2027? What is the cost projection on this? D) are we "stuck" with these rate increases? Is this the only way to stay above water in utility services? We'll be talking to the City Manager, Council members and staff Department heads to get these answers.

2) We're working on interviews with Council candidates Derek Lannigan and Mark Carr. Should be interesting.

3) We'll be finalizing set up on GoFundMe's for two great community projects.

4) We'll be focused on CHS court warming Friday and wrestling Tuesday and Basketball Thursday and Friday.

5) We'll be circling back to Georgia Drager and her progress with the animal shelter...and introducing you to five furry faced angels needing a home. We're working on the Pride and Progress magazine this week.if you are... A new business in 2024 A business under new ownership A business on the move... Call 660 865 1895 and give Mark the details.

Busy week...this old shark will JUST. KEEP. MOVING.