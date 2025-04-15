Where is the Info? An Open Letter to Mayor Curtis from Matt Arndt

Park Board President Matt Arndt forwarded this Open Letter to Mayor Curtis, requesting substantiation of charges against him in the City's attempt to remove him as President of the Cameron Park Board.

The letter is Arndt's third request, each sent by certified mail to the Mayor and to City Hall, and is his attempt at "discovery" going into the planned hearing Thursday, May 1 at the Public Safety Building.

At last report, despite public pressure to open the proceeding, the City was dedicated to a closed proceeding, citing an RsMO ruling under statute 610.221 regarding Missouri Sunshine Law, which allows a public body to close such a meeting under matters of "Personnel or Legal Action".

An Attorney General's position states that Arndt, as an unpaid volunteer cannot be treated as an employee, and on that count, requires the meeting to be held in public. Time will tell if the City holds to that position given the mounting pressure for full transparency.

Arndt's letter speaks for itself.

An Open Letter to Mayor Becky Curtis

April 14, 2025

Mayor Curtis:

This is my third attempt to request additional information regarding your letter dated March 18, 2025 notifying me of my pending removal from the Cameron Park Board. A first letter was sent via Certified Mail on March 21 to the old city hall address listed both on your letterhead and on the city website. After 10 days with no response, 3 copies of a second letter were sent on

March 31, also via certified mail – one to the old city hall address, one to the address at the Bank Midwest building, and one to your place of business at the License Office. All have been delivered. After two weeks with no response since the second set of letters, I am resorting to this open letter in an attempt to finally gain a response.

I am requesting:

So that I may fully understand of what I am being accused, of and so that I may adequately prepare for my hearing before the city council, please provide me with the specific actions you are accusing me of having taken in furtherance of these manufactured allegations, including dates on which the supposed actions occurred. At this point, since I have never been provided with any details of the above, I can only make assumptions of what you have actually accused me of having done. Please provide me with reference to the state statute giving you authority to place myself or any member of any board on administrative leave. Since I have now been notified of your intention to hold my hearing in closed session, please provide reasoning why it is necessary to close that meeting to the public. These accusations were made public less than an hour after I had received them myself, and Ihave since seen my name and reputation dragged through the mud. The public deserves to hear both what evidence you may have to support your accusations and the council’s discussions on the topic. The public deserves to hear the truth. I deserve for the truth to be heard. The hearing must be open to the public.

Sincerely,

Matt Arndt

President, Cameron Park Board