Why the City Manager Search Has Been Unfair to Everyone Involved

The revelation of the second finalist for the City Manager position, Burley, Idaho Assistant City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Brent J. Carver trickled out last week the way a lot of information comes out of City Hall…by a leak.

In a conversation with one of my sources, who I consider “reliable and impeccable”, I learned late last week that Carver was the competition for Interim City Manager and local favorite Dan Miller.

The community response, which hasn’t been “restrained” at all is very much in favor of Miller.

People know him, trust him, have a world of respect for him, and deservedly so. He’s good people, bleeds black, gold and blue and has little doubt about what the job entails.

Making Cameron Great Again.

As Carver’s identity became known, along with it came a publically accessible Linked-In Profile which pointed to a talented individual who, by my estimation has never made a lateral move, or a move downward, but has changed jobs in a world where, even in our discourse in Cameron, says that a CM should never stay longer than four or five years on the one hand, and then criticizes him for moving … decidedly upward in each position.

City leaders, whether elected or appointed last about as long as their last unpopular decision or their popular one either dooms them, or solidifies them in their job.

CM’s are a lot like football coaches, as I’ve said elsewhere. They are always looking to move up if they’re not forced to move on.

Every new job represents a richer contract, more considerations, and more solid guarantees.

If I have this correctly, the CM position in Cameron is ultimately a matter of negotiating a contract with the chosen candidate.

Why wouldn’t they try to better themselves?

So, the “snap analysis” that Brent Carver isn’t a great candidate because he’s considered a “job hopper” reflects that the critics don’t understand how the job works.

Our worlds, our jobs, our lives, and theirs couldn’t be more different.

When I look at Carver, I see a dedicated, married family man of 18-years with four school age kids, kids getting old enough where stringing together four, five or six years in one place is generally best for them educationally and socially.

He is a young man, and has a reflected interest in music, scouting and kids soccer coaching, certainly “thumbs up” indicators of someone who’d contribute something positive.

He appears to be a person of faith, with strong values and beliefs. That can be assumed by his college choice and the influences that had on him, and his family. Cameron is certainly an attractive community for its relationship to historical landmarks within his faith.

What he does on the job suggests that he understands budgeting, establishing priorities both short and long term, and the ability to empower those under him to execute on those priorities.

I have a hard time finding the negative here except for one thing. He isn’t Dan Miller and that isn’t Carver’s fault.

Any and everyone who has stepped up to support Dan since he became Interim CM says the same thing.

People like him. They trust him. He trusts, builds up, empowers and highly esteems the people that work “with him” more than for him.

He is decisive, and will make tough calls when he needs to. That’s already been established clearly.

I believe Dan’s greatest strength is that “he knows what he doesn’t know”, the most important, hidden quality of leadership often missed when watching people huff and puff about what they do know, and sometimes beat people over the head with that long, stratified, and sometimes, as in the instance of the last CM, is crustified.

I’ve never seen a better team of staff directors than we have in the City of Cameron. Never.

They’ve had to hand out “crap sandwiches” a lot in the last two years, not because of their shortcomings, but because of the shortcomings of elected Councils…not even necessarily the current council.

They’ve leaned into those issues. Superstars exist in Economic Development, Public Works, Police, Fire and Parks, and what I’ve seen Dan do in three months is to lean on his “doers” in forming his opinions, and making his decisions.

It’s a “we” environment more than a matter of dictums rolling downhill. He is still clearly in charge, but I see him…every single day considering the lowest paid man or woman on the pay matrix and what effect his decisions will have on them. He shows that same regard for the individual citizen, whether the richest person in town, or the person just scraping by.

He has no ego, just quiet confidence.

And a lifetime of commitment, willingness to take a bullet for the people of this community.

How do you not reward that?

And there you have it.

The Council made the decision to keep the City Manager process a state secret until it became so excruitating that someone within “the friendly confines” of City Hall blurted out the other person’s “linked in profile”.

I think this is more than “telephone”, more than “I have a secret you don’t know”. I think it’s a belief that the people of Cameron deserved to know who their choices were.

There’s been a bit of a kerfuffle between “frequent speakers” on social media…Quinten Lovejoy, Bud Young and others.

On the one hand, Quinten argues that the Council is ready to commit political hari kari if they don’t listen to the community sentiment on going with Dan Miller, noting his persona, evident leadership and approachability to the public.

On the other hand, Bud says that the citizens need to leave the Council alone to do their job, and adds to that that schooling and degrees matter. He stated in a post which was a follow-on to Quinten’s assessment that yes, this is a popularity contest, that he was convinced “Dan was the Man” when he pulled the trigger on the 200 block of Third Street Buildings.

While the Council and City may have been within their rights to keep the process quiet and confidential, the approach failed almost immediately from the point that Miller expressed an interest in the job, promoted by Councilman John Feighert.

That the other candidates --- Carver, and the de facto number three man, former Marine Lieutenant Colonel Gregg Yetter, were not made known did not allow for community vetting and scrutiny.

With the leak, they’re getting that now, and the immediate response was backlash against a guy who is a good guy.

Remember, it’s not Carver’s fault that he’s in this position. It’s not Miller’s fault that the public nature of his candidacy made this tougher.

Other cities --- St. Joe, Kansas City, and Tillamook City, Oregon, which announced Carver as the number four candidate for that position gave people a chance to weigh in. When they made their decision, citizens of Tillamook City could say they weren’t surprised or blindsided by the choice.

So this, like so many problems Cameron’s city governments have faced, creates a degree of upset because people didn’t know before now who their choices were. That they were not supposed to know, by design, is unquestionably a mistake.

What are you hiding from us this time?

I personally support Dan Miller, unquestionably, for this position. He is in our bloodstream, and in our consciousness.

We sleep better knowing he’s on the job.

And we wish Carver all the luck in the world. He could get this job, and he’d be qualified.

If he gets it, he’s working uphill because of the process he was forced into, by folks who either didn’t think citizens should know, could handle knowing, or have an opinion if they did know.

So heres we sits. And waits…and waits…and waits…Hope we know something soon, but not until Dan is back to get the news either way.