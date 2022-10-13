Williams family thanks community for support after fire scorches home

Following an outpouring of community support after a house fire displaced a Cameron family, the family released a statement thanking the community for assisting them in their time of need.

After an apparent electric fire earlier this month, which forced the Williams family from their home on Ford Street, numerous Cameron residents used social media as a way to fill the void while Williams figured out their next step.

“Every thought, every prayer, every good deed has been noticed and appreciated more than you know. While we may never re-pay you for these immense blessings, our hope, is that we continue to find ways to pay each act of kindness forward to our beloved friends, family and community. We are forever proud to be a part of the community of Cameron, it’s school district and to have such amazing co-workers, friends and family. May our successes be laid upon your hearts and know with a surety, that you were part of our lives when it mattered most. Thank you,” Candessa Williams said in a statement to the Cameron Citizen-Observer.

In her statement Williams specifically highlighted the efforts of her Cameron High School Dragon Family for stepping up. With son Kaden, daughter Liberty graduating after strong athletic careers, and daughter Marlehe having a breakout season with the CHS Lady Dragon Softball Team, she noted their immense support. Among those was Cameron golf coach, assistant basketball coach and tennis coach Richard Berry, whose family assisted the Williams by setting up an online account where citizens could sign up to provide meals for the beleaguered family.

“To our beloved community, friends and ‘Dragon Family,’ the words thank you seem so meager compared to the outpouring of love and support we have received in light of our recent house fire. Our entire family has wept in humility as donations, meals, household items, love and prayers have streamed in. You have embraced our hardship and responded with open arms and broad shoulders,” Williams said.