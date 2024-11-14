Home / Home

WINSTON TITLE I AND PAT MEET NOVEMBER 18

Thu, 11/14/2024 - 9:11am admin

Winston Title I and Parents as Teachers meet November 18

 

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Winston R-VI School District will hold its annual Title I and Parents as Teachers Fall Parent Meeting.  Winston Elementary is classified as a Title I school, which means that all PK-6 students enrolled can benefit from Title I services. Parents as Teachers is a program for pre-Kindergarten aged students

 

We will convene in the library at 2:00pm to discuss our programs:

 

●     How students are served

●     Assessments we administer

●     How parents can be involved

●     How we can improve our program

●     What your students need

●     General conversation & discussion

 

