WINSTON TITLE I AND PAT MEET NOVEMBER 18

Winston Title I and Parents as Teachers meet November 18

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Winston R-VI School District will hold its annual Title I and Parents as Teachers Fall Parent Meeting. Winston Elementary is classified as a Title I school, which means that all PK-6 students enrolled can benefit from Title I services. Parents as Teachers is a program for pre-Kindergarten aged students

We will convene in the library at 2:00pm to discuss our programs:

● How students are served

● Assessments we administer

● How parents can be involved

● How we can improve our program

● What your students need

● General conversation & discussion