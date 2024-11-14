WINSTON TITLE I AND PAT MEET NOVEMBER 18
Winston Title I and Parents as Teachers meet November 18
On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Winston R-VI School District will hold its annual Title I and Parents as Teachers Fall Parent Meeting. Winston Elementary is classified as a Title I school, which means that all PK-6 students enrolled can benefit from Title I services. Parents as Teachers is a program for pre-Kindergarten aged students
We will convene in the library at 2:00pm to discuss our programs:
● How students are served
● Assessments we administer
● How parents can be involved
● How we can improve our program
● What your students need
● General conversation & discussion