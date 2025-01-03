winter weather prep...10-15 inches of snow, 2/10 an inch of ice...

Health and safety tips paramount to winter weather preparations

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch covering nearly every Missouri county from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. The forecast indicates snow and sleet accumulations of more than 10 inches in many areas, particularly in northern Missouri, and notes power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and windchill values may drop to -40°F.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is urging residents to minimize their risk of weather-related injury as the winter storm approaches. Winter weather brings forward many dangerous situations: cold temperatures, power outages and travel.

Cold Temperature Tips (fact sheet)

Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. Missouri recorded 37 hypothermia deaths in 2023 and provisional 2024 data shows 38 hypothermia deaths.

· Stay indoors: stay inside and if heat is not available, locate a warming center at Health.Mo.Gov/warmingcenters or by calling 211.

· Dress warm: layer several loose-fitting clothing items, with the outer later being a windproof and waterproof layer. Be sure to cover your head, ears and face when possible and wear water-resistant boots.

· Push snow: shoveling snow can cause a tremendous amount of strain on your body while cold weather simultaneously causes high blood pressure. Instead of shoveling snow, push it using a shovel and take frequent breaks to avoid cardiac issues.

· Check skin for frostbite: at first, frostbite causes a pale or waxy white appearance of fingers, toes, ear lobes and other extremities. It may also present as a numbing, tingling or stinging sensation in affected areas. If you suspect frostbite, seek medical attention.

· Monitor for hypothermia: hypothermia is more extreme and causes uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and exhaustion. If these signs or symptoms appear, go to a warm location immediately and call 911 for assistance.

· Check on neighbors: call to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially older adults and individuals with disabilities, to ensure they have safe and adequate heating sources, medications, and food and water. To report an older adult or individual with disability that needs help, please call 1-800-392-0210 or visit Health.Mo.Gov/seniors/abuse.php.

Power Outage Tips (fact sheet)

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause flu-like illness or death. In 2023, Missouri recorded 38 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths and provisional 2024 data shows 33 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths.

· Heat safely: never use a gas stove, oven, kerosene heater or charcoal barbecue grill to heat your home. Generators, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters can be used as alternative heating sources when operated properly.

· Generators: always operate a generator outdoors and at least 20 feet away from any window, door or vent to keep dangerous carbon monoxide from building up in your home.

· Ventilation: make sure heating devices are properly vented. A space heater should be at least three feet away from other objects. Do not run a car or truck inside a garage that is attached to your home, even if you leave the door open.

· Test detectors: test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

· Keep food safe: during a power outage, a half-full freezer can maintain safe temperatures for 24 hours while a full freezer can last 48 hours as long as the doors remain shut. A refrigerator can keep food cold for up to four hours without power.

· Boil orders: watch local news and social media pages for boil order notices.

Travel Tips

· Avoid travel: when possible, avoid travel during winter storms. The Missouri Department of Transportation's travelers map can be located at Traveler.MoDOT.org.

· Winterize your car: keep your gas tank filled and prepare an emergency kit including blankets, a flashlight, first aid kit, extra clothing, non-perishable foods and water.

· Pack clothing: carry extra clothes with you such as socks, gloves, hats and jackets so you can change into them if they get wet.

Follow @HealthyLivingMo on Facebook, Instagram and X for additional winter weather information through the weekend.