Woman arrested after allegedly attacking CPD officer Tuesday

A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly ramming a Cameron Police Department officer during an altercation earlier this month.

Jody Norton, 45, received charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony assault on a law enforcement officer after an altercation that came to an end outside the Cameron Public Safety Building on Second Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit file by Missouri Highway State Patrol Cpl. J.P. Lynch, Cameron PD Sgt. Dustin McCloud's patrol vehicle was struck in the rear by the maroon Jeep sport utility vehicle near the Second Street intersection. Sergeant McCloud pulled his patrol vehicle into a private gravel parking lot on the south side of the intersection, then was struck again. Sergeant McCloud's patrol vehicle was struck approximately three more times by the suspect vehicle, before it became disabled, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier designed to protect the exterior of the Cameron Public Safety building.

Responding officers took Norton into custody without incident, and later transported her to Liberty Hospital for medical treatment. Lynch further stated Norton made statements that she'd been racing and acknowledged striking the patrol vehicle. Based on my observations and field sobriety tests, I believed Mrs. Norton was under the influence of a controlled substance. While inside the hospital, Mrs. Norton was to found to be in possession of a controlled substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.

Norton remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail. She has a bond hearing set for January 17, 2024.