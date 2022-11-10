Woody reelected as Clinton County Clerk, Clark retains commissioner seat, Mo. legalizes marijuana

Although congressional races indicated a shift in political power, Tuesday night’s local races proved the opposite with most local political incumbents holding power.

Clinton County’s hotly contested races featured two landslide victories with Clinton County Commissioner Patrick Clark and Clinton County Clerk David Woody both winning in landslide victories.

Clark maintained his seat on the Clinton County Commission after trouncing Democrat challenger Mike Shryock by more than 3,429 votes - accounting for more than 70 percent of Clinton County voters. Although not as lopsided, Woody won his race by a landslide over independent challenger Debi Cradic by a 1,375-vote margin - accounting for more than 59 percent of Clinton County voters.

In regards to state races, Cameron’s two state representatives will be Rusty Black and Dean Vanschoiack. Black won his race after taking more than 80 percent of the total vote while VanSchoiack ran unopposed.

Another state election with local implications was the legalization of marijuana. Statewide, voters approved Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 by a 4 percent margin with more than a million Missouri voters favoring marijuana legalization - resulting in a 53-46 victory. Voters in Clinton and DeKalb counties did not feel the same sentiment. Clinton County voters rejected the amendment by 237 votes or 51 percent of the 7,437 votes. The margin was much larger in DeKalb County with voters rejecting the amendment by 738 votes or 61 percent of the 3,358 votes cast.

With the passage of Amendment 3, Missouri residents can now possess, consume, sell, distribute and manufacture of marijuana if above the age of 21. It would also allow non-violent marijuana offenders the opportunity to petition their release from incarceration, parole and probation, as well as have their record of the arrest and further legal action expunged. The amendment also imposes a 6 percent state sales tax on marijuana purchases with state revenues estimated at $40 million and $13 million in expected revenue for Missouri municipalities.