YMCA celebrates 20th anniversary

The Cameron YMCA celebrated its 20th anniversary last Wednesday.

Cameron YMCA Director Mary Jo Eiberger said much has changed since she helped relaunch the YMCA at their previous location at the ReMax/Kingdom Coffee Co. building on Evergreen in 2002.

“I’ve been here since the beginning at 402 E. Evergreen, where Dan and Staci Earley’s office is. We started there with batting cages, miniature golf, sand volleyball in a 5,000-square-foot building. We started with that. That was the old Camelot facility, and grew to where we are now.”

The current site at 1903 N. Walnut YMCA is the only facility of its kind to feature a movie theater with first-run films, roller rink, basketball court and workout facilities.

“All of our youth programs have changed from managing the pool to now providing meals for our summer meal program, kids after school programs, sports, senior programs and programs for people with disabilities. We do a variety of programs that serve a lot of people. Our core does not change. Our core, and our mission is serving the community and that never changes,” Eiberger said.