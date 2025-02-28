Young At Heart Resources holding Board Elections---Seeking candidates

Cameron, MO - Every year Young at Heart Resources holds regional elections for its Board of Directors and Silver Haired Delegates. The Board of Directors is comprised of 9 members who represent 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. Each member term is 3 years. This year there are four vacancies and one current member running for re-election. The Silver Haired Delegation is comprised of fifteen delegates and fifteen alternates. Delegates serve a two-year term, and alternates serve a one-year term. There are four vacancies for SHL and five delegates running for re-election.

Because no county in Young at Heart’s service area can have more than one representative on the governing board, Intents to Run will be accepted from candidates who reside in the following counties only: Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Mercer, Nodaway (, current member running for re-election) Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth. All other counties in our region are already represented by active board members. Intent to Run forms will be accepted for the Silver Haired Delegation from all eighteen counties for alternates. Intent to Run forms for delegates will be accepted from the following counties: Andrew, Atchison, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Dekalb, Linn, Nodaway, and Holt.

If you are interested in running, you can obtain a candidate packet by visiting yahresources.org/news, contacting Penny Crawford, pcrawford@yahresources.org or by calling 660-240-9400. Candidate packets must be turned in by April 11, 2025. Elections will be held on May 13, 2025.

Adults 60 and older residing in the Northwest Missouri service area will be able to cast a ballot. Each county will have at least one polling site, which will be announced closer to the election date.