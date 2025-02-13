Young at Heart Resources Partners with Give 5 to Connect Retired Baby Boomers with Local Non-Profits

Cameron, MO – Young at Heart Resources is excited to announce a partnership with Give 5 to host a special series of classes aimed at linking retired baby boomers with meaningful volunteer opportunities in the Cameron area. These informative sessions will introduce attendees to local non-profit organizations, providing insights into their operations and showcasing ways to contribute through volunteer work.

The sessions will take place on March 18, 20, 25, and 27, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, located at 202 E Ford Street, Cameron, Missouri. Lunch will be provided for all attendees.

“These classes are a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in making a difference in our community,” said Penny Crawford, Chief Operating Officer for Young at Heart Resources. “This matchmaking program helps prevent social isolation while increasing capacity for nonprofit organizations that help address our community's most pressing challenges.”

Retired professionals possess valuable skills and experiences that can make a significant impact on local organizations. Through this program, participants will gain a deeper understanding of how they can give back while building social connections and staying engaged in their community.

To register or for more information, contact Young at Heart Resources at 660-240-9400.