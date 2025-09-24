editor's note: Of all the stories I've seen in Cameron in the last year, this has to be my favorite. Young man ready to Take Over the World!!

Youth Hometown Hero: Emmett Cass

This month's Youth Hometown Hero is Emmett Cass, an 8th grader at Cameron Veterans Middle School (CVMS) who's as well-rounded as he is down-to-earth. With two amazing parents, two goofy siblings, and a niece he adores, family plays a big role in his life. Emmett says he wouldn't trade his crew "for anybody."

When he's not spending time at school or with family, Emmett enjoys football, basketball, swimming, fishing, video games, and hanging out with friends. Some of his best memories come from time at Nana and Papa's house and laughing with his friends until their sides hurt.

Emmett also has some unique quirks. For one, he can remember birthdays with uncanny accuracy. And while many might not guess it, he's a self-proclaimed "geography nerd," who grew up mastering games about states, capitals, rivers, and landmarks on his iPad.

He has called this community home his entire life—preschool through 8th grade—and he jokes that "you're stuck with me." At school, he's active in Student Council, FCA, morning announcements, and football, where he plays quarterback and linebacker for the A team. Winter will bring basketball, and spring will take him to the track. "I'm a dawg at all three," he adds with a grin.

What makes Emmett most proud isn't a trophy or a title, but personal growth. "My biggest accomplishment is how much I've gotten better at just being a good person," he says. His faith plays an important role in shaping his values, and he loves putting smiles on people's faces with a simple joke or kind word.

Helping others is also important to him. Whether it's serving through Student Council or volunteering at his cousin Aiden's annual golf tournament, Emmett finds joy in connecting with people. "I've learned that not everyone thinks or learns the same way, and that's okay. Helping others creates a better environment.

While he doesn't have one single role model, Emmett draws motivation from wanting to live life in his own unique way. His goal is simple but powerful: "To be the best person I can possibly be. You only live once, so I want to create as many memories as possible for me and others."

Being named a Youth Hometown Hero means a lot to him. "It shows that others think highly of me in a way that makes me sound like a hero," he says. "I think it also means that I can be an example to others, making things fun while still getting down to business."

Looking ahead, Emmett dreams of going to college, getting a degree, landing a good job, and building a family of his own. If he had a "dream job," though, it would be suiting up as an NFL or NBA player—a goal that combines his passion for sports with his love for competition. And if he could have a superpower, teleportation would be his pick: perfect for sports, seeing loved ones, and helping people in need.

To other kids who want to make a difference, Emmett has this advice: "Be yourself. Don't join in just because others are doing something you don't think is right. Do what YOU want to do, and spread positivity."

Of course, no interview would be complete without a few shoutouts. Emmett thanks his "besties for the resties" Dalton, CJ, Judah, Wrangler, Cale, Roczen, and Ryan, for keeping him laughing. He also gives love to his family for being the perfect mix of fun, caring, and supportive.

It's clear that with his mix of humor, heart, and hard work, Emmett Cass is a true example of a Youth Hometown Hero.