DRAGON BOYS SQUAD QUIETLY BUILDING SOMETHING GOOD

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

CAMERON --- Caleb Hundley is in his second year as head boys coach at Cameron, and would be the first to tell you that a 4-23 mark in that first year was wildly unsatisfying to him, and totally unacceptable to his team.

Winners of three of their last four games, tipping Plattsburg 75-57, Lawson 58-49 and traditional power Meadville 59-45 at NCMC’s Holiday Hoops, Hundley says the hard work of the last year, coupled with a purposeful summer, the addition of true point guard Peyton Snow and the move of wing shooter Triston Whitaker back to the wing full time have elevated this team to a positive, upward trajectory.

“We focus everything on the idea that we defend everything, all the time, every play.” Hundley said, harking back to his pedigree as a well-taught defensive player under former Savannah head coach and defensive guru Nic Kemmerling.

“We try to tread water on offense, and our defense allows us to do that.” Hundley said. “We chart out deflections, charges, look at consecutive stops possession after possession, and build confidence from that mindset.”

Hundley awards post game “Hard-Hat” awards, given to players who “grade out” on his statistical performance chart. Every game, taken individually by Hundley and his team, begins with a comprehensive breakdown of the upcoming opponent and up to eight game goals that drive practice night to night.

That played out in recent games against Lawson and Meadville, where the Dragons put an anaconda style squeeze on opponents, starting the 4th quarter against Meadville with thirteen consecutive stops.

That’s thirteen empty trips which create transition opportunities for his team, and in recent games have led to many trips to the free throw line.

Snow made 7 of 10 free throws in the win over Plattsburg, while Whitaker is 19 of 20 from the line for the year. A lot of free throws by a team means the team is successfully attacking the basket off the dribble and getting fouled on the way.

When you score and add and-ones, or get to the bonus quicker, that leads to one thing…separation from opponents.

“Peyton came to us from Blue Springs last spring, and worked with us through the summer.” Hundley said. “That allowed Triston to go back to doing what he does and focus on scoring rather than having to break pressure and get the team into the offense.”

Senior Will Gibson, while a post, has shown the ability to step out to the three-point line and knock down triples in addition to being a steady finisher on the inside.

That makes him a match-up nightmare for opponents.

“We’ve been really pleased with Will and the job he’s doing both inside and out, and he has a big job as our only true post.” Hundley said. “That he has that added ability to shoot it is huge for us.”

It’s not lost on Hundley that the Dragons are, over the Christmas break, already within one win of their overall season total from last year.

“This isn’t even the same team although it’s largely the same group of boys.” Hundley said. “Last year, we had very little varsity experience and handed Triston the keys and told him, after averaging 2 points per game the year before, to go be a scorer for us.”

“He’s done that, and this year he has help.” Hundley said.

Hundley points to Hudson Lodder, now in the starting lineup after a late intro to the team following an extended football season. The 1,500+ yard rusher is a grinder on the basketball court as well as the football field, and his toughness defensively and on the glass for his size is a major plus.

“It took Hudson a little while to get rolling and get in basketball shape, but he’s there.” Hundley said.”He makes a difference.”

Hundley points to assistants Ryan Bubulka and Tanner Gaillart at the JV and freshman levels for their hard work, preparation of younger players, and seamless introduction to the program. At 4-0 and 4-1, the under level Dragon squads point to a promising future ahead.

With as 10:30 game Friday against LeBlond in the LeBlond Holiday Tournament, Cameron plays Penney and Excelsior Springs before heading back to school for the second semester on January 7.

Then, it’s into conference action starting with Savannah on January 10, and after a non-conference tilt with Lathrop on January 20, meet LeBlond in a Conference game on January 24.

Big baddies Maryville, Benton, Pius X, and Chillicothe await down the road.

“The greatest thing we have going for us right now is that this is a really coachable, unselfish team of good kids.” Hundley said. “They’re bought in, care about each other and really tune in on our objectives, “Hard-Hat” honors and hard work in practice.”

“They’re a fun group to coach.” Hundley said.

And an increasingly fun team to watch.