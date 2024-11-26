BASKETBALL DISTRICTS RELEASED

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS RELEASE FOR THIS YEAR

The Missouri State High School Athletic Association released District Brackets for the 2024-25 basketball season Friday of last week, and Cameron finds itself among familiar bedfellows going into the year.

Cameron is joined by Chillicothe, Maryville, Savannah, Benton and Lafayette once again this year in Class 4 District 16.

District 15 this year, who Cameron’s district will move on to face includes Central, Pius X, Guadalupe Center Charter, Richmond, Excelsior Springs, and Northeast.

On the girl’s side, Chillicothe finished in 3rd place at last year’s state girls’ basketball tournament, and District 16 Maryville went out in a loss to Northeast in the sectional round of the tournament.

District Tournament bracket setting meetings are held in the first two weeks of February.